UK Cargo Ship Damaged in Drone Attack West of Hodeidah: Security Firm
By Al Mayadeen English
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says it received a report of an incident 57NM West of Hodeidah, Yemen.
The maritime security company Ambrey mentioned that a British cargo ship suffered damage as a result of a drone attack west of the Hodeidah province in Yemen, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
The Barbados-flagged ship "reportedly incurred minor damage on the port side", Ambrey said, adding that there were no injuries.
The ship speeded up and performed "evasive manoeuvres" before continuing south toward the Bab al-Mandab strait, the firm said.
Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that it received a report of an incident 57NM West of Hodeidah, Yemen.
This comes after the Sanaa-based Saba news agency reported that the US-British aggression targeted the eastern part of Saada city, northern Yemen, with three airstrikes.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent noted that the joint aggression this morning was carried out with powerful explosive missiles.
Our correspondent in Sanaa indicated on Monday evening that a new US-British aggression targeted the al-Kuthaib area in Hodeidah with consecutive airstrikes.
The state-owned al-Masirah broadcaster also reported that the United States and the United Kingdom have launched a new series of strikes targeting the city of Hodeidah in western Yemen.
According to the broadcaster, the strikes hit the al-Mina street in the city of Hodeidah.
Meanwhile, a source in the local authorities told Russian news agency Sputnik that the US aggression wounded five individuals.
The airstrikes come just hours after Sanaa government Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Azzi stressed that no entity could resolve its problems with Yemen via violent means.
Speaking at a press conference, al-Azzi thanked all residents of the United States and the United Kingdom who expressed support for the Yemeni people in the face of the ongoing aggression led by their governments against Yemen.
He called for efforts to bolster worldwide support for Yemen and "reject the aggressive policies adopted by America and Britain towards our region," explaining that Washington guises its aggressions with deceptive pretexts.
Al-Azzi highlighted that the American-British-led aggression executed approximately 300 strikes on Yemen, affirming that the United States "cannot escape punishment."
