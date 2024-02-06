US Policies Root Causes of Region's Conflicts: Syria in UNSC Meeting
By Al Mayadeen English
The United Nations Security Council convenes upon Russia's request to discuss the latest US strikes on Syria and Iraq.
The Russian representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, asserted on Monday that the recent actions by the United States in the Middle East region are just the latest in a series of unlawful and irresponsible attacks, marking an unprecedented escalation of violence.
The US military said it struck on Friday into Saturday more than 85 targets that were allegedly affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and its allies in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a January 28 drone attack on a base in Jordan that killed three US soldiers.
The substantial airstrikes conducted by the US once again showcased the aggressive nature of its Middle East policy and a complete disregard for international law, Nebenzia pointed out during an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the region and the latest US airstrikes.
Nebenzia emphasized that the involvement of the UK in strikes on Yemen should not create the illusion of an "international coalition", adding that London has yet to be held accountable for supporting the provocative actions of its "big brother" in Washington.
The Russian ambassador accused the US of deliberately attempting to involve the major countries in the Middle East, including Iran, in a regional conflict. He strongly condemned the US aggression against sovereign nations, warning that it has heightened instability in an already volatile region.
Nebenzia urged the international community to unequivocally condemn the reckless actions of Washington and its allies in the Middle East, stressing that such actions have violated the sovereignty of both Syria and Iraq.
In the same context, Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun expressed concern that the actions taken by the US were generating new turmoil in the Middle East.
Zhang said that history has demonstrated the ineffectiveness of military measures in solving the issues plaguing the region, adding that the US actions would only worsen a vicious cycle of retaliatory actions.
The Chinese diplomat urged all parties involved to maintain calm, adhere to the UN Charter and international law, halt any illegal military operations, and prevent the situation from escalating further out of control.
He considered that the failure to implement a ceasefire in Gaza as the fundamental reason for the current situation and stressed the ceasefire's importance as a prerequisite for any meaningful progress.
Zhang called upon all concerned countries to refrain from acting solely out of self-interest, reminding ambassadors that they are standing at a critical crossroads and emphasizing the shared responsibility as all nations are in the same boat. He concluded by urging all nations to remain dedicated to the common goal of regional stability.
US says would take further action to respond to future attacks
On his part, Robert Wood, Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the US to the UN, claimed his country "does not desire more conflict in a region when we are actively working to contain and deescalate the conflict in Gaza."
Wood said the US strikes were "necessary and proportional" and were an exercise of Washington's inherent right to self-defense, as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.
"We also repeatedly stated in previous letters to this Council that the US would take further action to respond to future attacks or threats of attacks against US nationals or US personnel and facilities," he added.
The US ambassador claimed that the selected targets during the strikes were carefully chosen to avoid civilian casualties, based on clear evidence linking them to the attacks on US personnel.
He said that the strikes were in response to the attack on the US base in northeastern Jordan and distinct from coalition strikes in Yemen aimed at countering attacks in the Red Sea.
"We are not seeking a direct conflict with Iran, but we will continue to defend our personnel against unacceptable attacks. Period," Wood said.
The permanent representative of Syria to the United Nations, Koussay al-Dahhak, confirmed that the US aggression resulted in the martyrdom of 37 Syrians, including civilians, adding that the aggression targeted the historic al-Rahba Fortress.
Al-Dahhak denounced the arguments presented at the meeting, stating that they were the "same flimsy pretexts and misleading claims the US administration is promoting to justify its repeated attacks."
He criticized the presentation of a "distorted and wrongful interpretation" of the provisions of the Charter, particularly Article 51, and asserted that the root causes of conflicts, suffering, and instability in the Middle East stem from the "wrongful and destructive policies" of the US. This includes Washington's "blind and unlimited" support for the Israeli occupation and the atrocities committed against the Palestinian people.
The Syrian diplomat accused successive US administrations of misusing their permanent membership in the Security Council and extensively interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, including Syria.
He highlighted the formation of military coalitions by the US outside the umbrella of the United Nations and international legitimacy, leading to acts of aggression and occupation.
Al-Dahhak underlined that Syria completely rejects all the "pretexts and lies" that the US administration is using to justify its aggression, asserting that Washington's primary aim is to protect its agents in the region.
Iraq categorically rejects any attack on its territory
During the meeting, Abbas Kadhom Obaid Al-Fatlawi, the Deputy Permanent Representative of Iraq, emphasized the interconnectedness of the crises in the Middle East.
He highlighted that Iraq has consistently cautioned against escalation and is actively pursuing a balanced foreign policy to fulfill its natural role as a leader in the region and globally.
Al-Fatlawi pointed out that Iraq has been diligently working toward becoming a stabilizing force and fostering unity amid differences throughout the Middle East.
Regarding the US attacks, he asserted that they do not align with Iraq's relationship with the US, stressing that Iraq condemns and categorically rejects any attack on its territory based on futile and illogical pretexts.
The Iraqi diplomat made it clear that Iraq rejects all types of attacks against its military bases, considering them a violation of sovereignty and security. He also urged the Security Council to protect the territorial integrity of all states.
Iran ready to respond firmly to attacks, aggression
Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani said during the emergency meeting that Iran says it will not hesitate to exercise its rights under international law and the UN charter to respond firmly if the nation faces any threat, attack, or aggression impacting its security, national interest, or people.
"I would like to say that if Iran faces any threat, attack or aggression affecting its security, national interest, or people, it will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law and the UN charter to respond firmly," Iravani said on Monday.
