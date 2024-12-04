Cuba Reiterates Support to Syrian Government and People Amid Terror Attack
By Al Mayadeen English
Cuba has reiterated its support to the Syrian Arab Republic during a phone call between the two countries' foreign ministers.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez renewed, in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Bassam al-Sabbagh, Cuba’s support and solidarity with the people and government of Syria.
"We renew Cuba's support and solidarity with the Syrian people and government in facing the attacks carried out by terrorist groups on various Syrian cities," Rodriguez stated.
He also called for "the necessity of preserving the sovereignty and unity of the brotherly Syrian state."
The Cuban Foreign Minister had previously expressed his country's solidarity and support for the people and government of Syria, amid a large-scale terror offensive targeted northern Syrian towns and the city of Aleppo.
In Latin America, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed, in a phone call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday evening, that "Venezuela, both the government and people, stands with Syria in its fight against terrorism and the countries that sponsor it."
During the call, Maduro emphasized that "what the American West is attempting is a move to weaken Syria due to what it represents in the region through its national sovereignty and independent decision-making."
This comes as the Syrian Arab Army continues to strike terrorist groups, their positions, and convoys in northern Aleppo and Idlib, while military reinforcements of various kinds continue to arrive at their units, according to the General Command of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces.
