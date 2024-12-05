Syrian Arab Army Announces Hama Withdrawal as Armed Groups Storm City
By Al Mayadeen English
The Syrian Arab Army has withdrawn from Hama and relocated outside of the city after it was flooded by armed groups.
The Syrian Arab Army has redeployed its forces in Hama following intense battles with terrorist groups that launched a series of large-scale attacks on the city, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces said on Thursday.
According to the statement, the army engaged in fierce confrontations over recent days to repel the relentless assaults carried out by terrorist organizations. These groups attacked from multiple axes, utilizing substantial numbers, various military equipment, and suicide units.
Despite suffering heavy losses, the terrorist groups managed to penetrate several areas of the city. The statement noted that the army's redeployment was aimed at safeguarding civilian lives and avoiding urban combat that could endanger residents.
"In the face of intensified clashes and the martyrdom of several of our soldiers, the terrorist groups managed to breach multiple axes in Hama," the statement read. "To protect the lives of civilians and prevent battles from taking place within the city, our military units stationed there have repositioned outside it."
The General Command emphasized its "continued commitment to reclaiming the areas infiltrated by terrorist organizations," reiterating its resolve to fulfill its national duty to protect Syrian territory.
Hama, a strategic city in central Syria, has witnessed repeated attacks by armed factions seeking to destabilize government-held areas. This recent escalation underscores the persistent challenges faced by the Syrian Army in its ongoing efforts to restore stability across the country.
The terror offensive launched by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other insurgent groups, including the Turkish-backed National Army, has been accompanied by accusations of foreign powers providing support, with claims of Ukrainian and Turkish backing fueling the escalation.
Particularly, Ukraine has been accused of providing HTS terrorists with FPV drones and other explosive drones, as well as the know-how to conduct coordinated assaults between ground forces and drone operators.
Meanwhile, the Syrian government continues to rally regional and international support against the onslaught. Moreover, Resistance factions and other allies continue to provide the Syrian government with personnel and equipment to thwart the goals of terrorists and their backers.
