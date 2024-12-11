US, 'Israel' Orchestrated Syria Crisis, Resistance Steadfast: Khamenei
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Dec 2024 11:04
Iranian leader, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, declared that the Syrian crisis was orchestrated by American and Israeli command centers, commending the enduring strength of the Resistance across the region.
The Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, stated on Wednesday that the events in Syria were orchestrated in American and Israeli command centers.
During a speech in Tehran, Seyyed Khamenei emphasized that Iran has "evidence that leaves no room for doubt" to support this assertion.
He highlighted the role of a "neighboring country," which, according to him, "played an overt role in the events in Syria and continues to do so, as is evident to all," adding that "The primary force behind the conspiracy, the planning, and the command centers were in America and the Zionist entity."
Seyyed Khamenei affirmed that "the power of the Resistance will expand even further, encompassing the entire region," stressing that "the Resistance remains steadfast."
He said, "The more pressure it faces, the stronger it becomes. The more crimes committed against it, the greater is its legitimacy."
The Iranian leader asserted that weakening the Resistance does not equate to weakening Iran, stressing that those who think the opposite "do not understand what resistance means. I assure you, Iran is strong and resilient, and it will only grow stronger."
'The US will fail to establish a foothold in Syria'
Addressing the events unfolding in Syria in the past few days, Seyyed Khamenei said "It is certain that these perpetrators, with their own objectives that may vary from one another, seek to occupy land in northern or southern Syria."
He pointed out that "the Americans are a party in this war that has devastated Syria, during which the Israeli entity occupied lands extending to the outskirts of Damascus," adding that they "participated in the Israeli aggression on Syria by launching airstrikes, that potentially destroyed infrastructure."
Seyyed Khamenei further explained that "the US is trying to establish a foothold in the region. Nonetheless, he reasserted that "with time, it will become clear that they will not achieve any of these goals."
He emphasized that "Resistance means confronting the United States in the region, where the people refuse to be enslaved by the Americans."
The Iranian leader proclaimed "The patriotic Syrian youth will liberate the occupied areas of Syria, with no room for doubt."
He reiterated the historic position of the Axis of Resistance, stressing that "The US will also fail to establish a foothold, and with God's blessing, strength, and power, the Resistance Front will drive the Americans out of the region."
The Lebanese Resistance in perspective
On a parallel note, Seyyed Khamenei stated that the heavy blow Hezbollah dealt to the Israeli occupation following the martyrdom of Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah forced "Israel" to accept a ceasefire, emphasizing that "Hezbollah's iron fist has proven to be stronger, despite the unprecedented strikes against it."
He added, "Despite these blows, Hezbollah demonstrated its ability to endure and challenge the Israeli army, which failed to achieve its objectives."
Seyyed Khamenei further explained that "Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Palestinian factions have resisted despite pressures and conspiracies," pointing out that the people of the region have proven their steadfastness alongside Palestine, even after 75 years of occupation, undermining hopes that the issue would be forgotten.
He stressed that "the crimes of the Israeli entity in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon do not, in any way, signify a victory for it."
Seyyed Khamenei also described ISIS as a destabilizing bomb in the region, from Iraq to Syria, with the ultimate goal of undermining the security of the Islamic Republic. He noted that "the Iranian people take pride in their army and the Revolutionary Guard, who have faced numerous conspiracies."
'Israel' establishes 'sterile security zone' in Southern Syria
On a related note, Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz announced on Tuesday the creation of a "sterile security zone" in southern Syria to prevent "terrorist threats" to "Israel."
During a visit to the naval forces station in Haifa, Katz said the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) are finalizing their deployment in the buffer zone along the Golan Heights.
"The Israel Defense Force is currently completing its deployment in the buffer zone and in dominant positions to protect the residents of the Golan Heights and the citizens of the state of Israel. Together with the Prime Minister, I instructed the Israel Defense Forces to create a security zone in southern Syria that is sterile from weapons and terrorist threats," Katz said.
Reports from Syria's Al-Watan newspaper suggest the IOF has moved into the south of Damascus Governorate, seizing the village of Heeneh and advancing toward Khan Alsheh in the Qatana area near the Lebanese border.
Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported over 250 airstrikes targeting military assets in Syria since the recent political upheaval, including bases, fighter jets, and missile warehouses.
