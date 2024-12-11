Syria Baath Party Announces Indefinite Suspension of Activities
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Dec 2024 23:50
The party said it will hand over all equipment and weapons to police departments.
The Baath Party announced on Wednesday that it is suspending its activities indefinitely.
"After analyzing the political, social, and economic situation, based on national interests, the leadership has made the following decision: to suspend the actions and activities of the party in all its manifestations until further notice," the party said in a statement published by Syrian newspaper Al Watan.
The statement added that the party will hand over all equipment and weapons to police departments.
"All material assets will be transferred to the disposal of the finance ministry under the patronage of the justice ministry," the statement read.
On Sunday, Syrian new regime forces captured Damascus, marking a significant turning point.
Russian officials confirmed that President Bashar Assad stepped down following negotiations with parties involved in the Syrian conflict and sought asylum in Russia.
On Tuesday, Mohammed al-Bashir, who previously led an Idlib-based administration established by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other opposition groups, was appointed interim prime minister.
Baath Legacy
Founded in Syria in 1946, the Baath Party embraced a socialist and pan-Arab nationalist ideology, aiming to unite Arab nations under a shared cultural and political identity.
Over time, branches of the party emerged in several regional countries, including Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, and Saudi Arabia.
The Baath Party became Syria's ruling party in 1963 and held power in Iraq from the mid-1960s until the early 2000s, during which it undertook significant nation-building efforts.
Its tenure was marked by large-scale land reforms, industrialization, and the nationalization of key resources like oil, particularly in Iraq, where the nationalization of the oil industry in the 1970s spurred economic growth.
Education and literacy rates improved dramatically under its governance, bolstered by free and compulsory education systems.
In Syria, landmark projects like the Euphrates Dam revolutionized agriculture and energy production, while in Iraq, public healthcare and literacy campaigns earned international recognition.
Despite these transformative achievements, the Baath Party’s rule was characterized by authoritarianism and suppression of dissent, measures that supporters called necessary to counter the growing influence of ideologies fostered by imperialist powers to undermine Arab working-class unity, such as takfirism and salafism.
While these actions earned the party accusations of corruption and heavy-handed governance, supporters argue that they were essential to preserving the Baathist vision of a unified and self-reliant Arab nation, leaving a legacy that is both impactful and deeply contested.
