Iranian FM Calls for Regional Unity to Halt Israeli Attacks on Syria
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Dec 2024 22:35
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underlines the need for regional unity in the face of the Israeli occupation's aggression on Syria.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the urgency of "immediate and effective mobilization of regional countries and their unity" to halt Israeli aggression and the destruction of Syria.
Araghchi stated that the Israeli regime has "moved to destroy almost every defense-related as well as civilian infrastructure in Syria" and has "occupied further Syrian territory in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 350."
He criticized the UN Security Council for failing to act decisively, saying, "The UN Security Council—which has primary responsibility to stop unlawful aggression—is reduced to a handcuffed observer thanks to US obstruction."
Araghchi emphasized that "Syria's neighbors, as well as the Arab and Muslim worlds and indeed every UN member state that cares for rule of law, the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, cannot afford to remain indifferent."
The Israeli military has claimed significant success in dismantling the Syrian Arab Army's strategic capabilities during a massive aerial campaign, described as one of the largest operations in the Israeli occupation's history.
According to Israeli media, including Walla and Maariv, the offensive, dubbed Operation Bashan Arrow, targeted Syria's strategic weapons stockpiles over the past 48 hours. Estimates indicate that 70-80% of the Syrian army's military infrastructure has been destroyed.
The Walla news site reported that rebuilding the Syrian military will require "hundreds of billions of dollars" and could take an entire generation. The report highlighted that the Syrian army, once considered a formidable force, has now been substantially weakened. Rebuilding its capabilities will depend on significant support, potentially from Iran, Russia, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Despite the scale of the destruction, the report cautioned that Syria could still pose a security threat in the coming years.
Meanwhile, Maariv detailed that approximately 400 strategic targets were struck during the two-day assault, which aimed to systematically dismantle Syria's air force and military infrastructure. Israeli Air Force sources suggested that these attacks may continue in the coming days.
Among the targets that were targeted were dozens of sea-to-sea missiles with a range of between 80 and 190 km, each of which carries dozens of kilograms of explosives that threaten Israeli naval vessels, and 350 air strikes were launched targeting various types of surface-to-air missile batteries, Syrian Air Force airports, and dozens of different production site targets in the areas of Damascus, Homs, Tartus, Latakia, and Palmyra.
