38th AU Summit Opens in Addis Ababa, Focuses on Justice, Leadership Elections
By Xinhua
Feb 16, 2025 08:13 AM
This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2025 shows the venue of the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The summit, themed Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations, opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. A key agenda item at the summit is the election of senior leadership positions within the AU Commission, including the chairperson, deputy chairperson, and six commissioners. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the opening ceremony of the 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 15, 2025.
The summit, themed Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations, opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks during the opening ceremony of the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 15, 2025.
The summit, themed Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations, opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks during the opening ceremony of the 38th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 15, 2025. The summit, themed "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations", opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. A key agenda item at the summit is the election of senior leadership positions within the AU Commission, including the chairperson, deputy chairperson, and six commissioners. (Xinhua/Han Xu)
The 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of the Heads of State and Government opened Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.
The two-day summit, bringing together leaders from AU member states, is being held under the 2025 AU theme: "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations."
Beyond the theme, discussions will cover key continental issues, including regional peace and security, economic development, AU institutional reforms, and Africa's growing role on the global stage.
A key agenda item at the summit is the election of senior leadership positions within the AU Commission, including the chairperson, deputy chairperson, and six commissioners.
No comments:
Post a Comment