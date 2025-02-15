Chinese FM Responds to Trump’s Remarks About Military Sales to India
By Global Times
Feb 14, 2025 04:30 PM
Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry
In response to an inquiry about US President Trump's remarks that the US will supply India with military equipment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated on Friday that in developing relations and conducting cooperation between nations, it is important not to use China as a talking point, nor should it be an opportunity to incite group politics and bloc confrontation.
According to Reuters, the US will increase military sales to India starting in 2025 and will eventually provide F-35 fighter jets, Trump told reporters on Thursday after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Regarding the remarks, Guo, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that the Asia-Pacific region is a hub for peaceful development, not a chessboard for geopolitical maneuvering. Forming exclusive circles and engaging in group politics will not bring security and will only harm regional and global peace and stability.
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment