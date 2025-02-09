Iran Will Continue to Support Resistance Front Until Ultimate Victory: Top Security Official
Sunday, 09 February 2025 6:03 PM
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian (R) and Chairman of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Shura Council Muhammad Ismail Darwish (L) meet in Tehran on February 9, 2025.
Iran’s top security official says the Islamic Republic will continue its support for the resistance front until its ultimate victory in Palestine and Lebanon.
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian made the remark in a meeting with the Chairman of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Shura Council Muhammad Ismail Darwish and its other members in Tehran on Sunday.
He hailed Hamas's victory against Israel, saying the developments in Gaza indicated that "Israel is destined to be destroyed and 470 days of resistance proved that this goal can be achieved."
Pointing to Hamas's achievements in the international scene, the SNSC secretary said, “Today, we see that the entire world and even European and Western officials acknowledge the rights of the Palestinian people.”
“Such an atmosphere did not exist before the Al-Aqsa Flood operation. This achievement is the result of the victory of blood over the sword,” Ahmadian added, referring to the operation launched on October 7, 2023, by Palestinian resistance fighters against the Israeli regime.
He noted that the people of Gaza, with their exemplary resistance, have become a role model for themselves and future generations.
Ayatollah Khamenei receives senior Hamas delegation
Ayatollah Khamenei has told a visiting Hamas delegation that the Palestinian resistance defeated Israel and the US in their war on Gaza, and described the ceasefire agreement a “great achievement”.
In a meeting on Saturday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei told the visiting Hamas delegation that the Palestinian resistance defeated Israel and the US in their war on Gaza, and made a “great achievement” by securing a ceasefire.
“God Almighty granted you and the people of Gaza honor and victory, and made Gaza an example of the noble verse that says, 'How many a small company has overcome a large company by permission of Allah',” the Leader said.
Operation Al-Aqsa Flood destroyed myth of Israeli military invincibility: Darwish
The chairman of Hamas Shura Council said during the Operation al-Aqsa Flood, the Palestinian fighters succeeded in standing up to Israel and the United States with limited resources and shattering the myth of the invincibility of the Israeli regime’s military power.
Darwish added that Israel’s deterrence has reached a state of strategic fragility after Operation al-Aqsa Flood, which was the result of the resistance moves in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran's direct military operations.
During the operation, he emphasized, the US had no option but to fully support the Israeli regime which was on the verge of collapse.
He emphasized that Hamas is preparing for the next phase of war as it has not ended yet.
Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has resulted in the death of at least 48,189 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injury of 111,640 others since early October 2023.
A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement went into effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s aggressive campaign against the coastal region.
The first 42-day phase of the ceasefire agreement calls for 33 Israeli captives and nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners to be released.
So far, the agreement has held, but US President Donald Trump’s proposal to clear Gaza of its inhabitants and take over the territory is creating hiccups amid widespread denunciation around the world.
