Israeli Forces Demolish 100 Buildings in Jenin Amid Ongoing Invasion
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Feb 2025 19:36
Israeli forces have demolished 100 buildings in Jenin, according to reports from Israeli media on Sunday. The large-scale destruction is part of the ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank, which has resulted in extensive damage to infrastructure and mass displacement.
Israeli reports described the demolition campaign in Jenin as "the first of its kind", noting that it was carried out under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz.
Massive Explosions Rock Jenin Refugee Camp
Palestinian media documented the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detonated multiple buildings in the Jenin refugee camp on Sunday. According to local sources, around 20 buildings in the eastern part of the camp were rigged with explosives and detonated simultaneously, with loud explosions heard across the city and surrounding areas.
Dr. Wisam Bakr, director of Jenin Governmental Hospital, confirmed to WAFA news agency that some hospital sections sustained damage from the blasts, though no injuries were recorded.
The destruction of multi-story residential buildings in Jenin refugee camp has left many families homeless, worsening the humanitarian crisis. Israeli forces have been conducting their military assault on Jenin and its refugee camp for 13 consecutive days, resulting in 25 martyrs, dozens of injuries, mass arrests, and severe infrastructure damage.
On Sunday morning, an Israeli sniper killed 73-year-old Walid Al-Lahlouh at the entrance to Jenin refugee camp, while another Palestinian was shot in the thigh in Al-Jabriyat neighborhood.
On Saturday, five Palestinians, including a child, were killed in the eastern part of Jenin and Qabatiya, south of the city.
The forced displacement of approximately 15,000 people from Jenin refugee camp and Al-Hadaf neighborhood has led many to seek refuge in nearby villages and towns.
Hospitals in Jenin are also experiencing a severe water shortage after Israeli forces targeted and destroyed water supply lines, leaving 35% of the city’s population without access to water.
