Justice for Africans: AU’s 2025 Theme Pushes for Reparations, Empowerment
February 15, 2025
At the 46th African Union (AU) Executive Council meeting, speakers highlighted how Africa’s global relations impact its people, a growing focus in high-level discussions. The AU’s 2025 theme, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” emphasizes historical justice and compensation, aiming to shift perspectives from victimhood to empowerment. While Pan-African scholars support this initiative, critics argue that the AU’s actions on these issues are long overdue.
This week, the Global Black History, Heritage, and Education Center held its first council meeting, expressing optimism about changing not only Africans’ mindsets but also the misconceptions by non-Africans about the continent. The center called on African elites to unite in rewriting forgotten histories, reclaiming looted and illicitly traded heritage, and integrating indigenous cultures into educational curricula.
The UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), Executive Secretary, Claver Gatete, also delivered a powerful statement at the AU Executive Council meeting, highlighting the historical injustices that have hindered Africa’s progress.
He underscored the lasting effects of including the transatlantic slave trade and colonial exploitation, which affected Africa and its people, resources, and dignity. “Africa accounts for only 3% of global trade and 1% of global manufacturing output, a consequence of entrenched structural barriers that maintain economic dependency,” he said.
However, he stressed that past injustices should not define Africa’s future and urged African nations to reclaim economic sovereignty and ensure dignity and prosperity for all.
Each year, the AU adopts a theme aligning with Agenda 2063, the vision for “The Africa We Want.” The continued calls for African integration aim to compensate for historical losses while preparing the continent for the future.
“In these times, African unity, cooperation, and solidarity are of the utmost importance. The coming wave of change could either lift us to a better position or throw us into the unknown,” said Foreign Minister Gideon Timothewos (PhD).
“How we manage the risks and opportunities of this new era will determine our destiny as a continent,” he said.
He further noted that multilateralism is both a choice and a necessity. It is a choice because Africa values collaboration, consensus-building, and partnerships, and a necessity because many of the challenges Africa faces are global, requiring solutions within multilateral frameworks.
During the first council meeting of the Global Black History, Heritage, and Education Center, President of the Center and former Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen, urged African leaders to adopt a comprehensive curriculum that extends beyond formal schooling to community engagement.
He emphasized that by embracing the richness of black people’s culture, traditions, languages, music, and arts, people can reconnect with their ancestors and illuminate the path forward.
Vice President of the Center Robin Walker also underlined that African elites must take responsibility for Pan-African historical narratives. The center is actively working to establish schools across the continent that teaches Pan-African history.
“If you are in Ethiopia, you know Ethiopian history and heritage. But you might not be familiar with Kenyan or other African histories. Without this knowledge, one might assume those histories are insignificant,” Walker explained.
In reality, there is much that needs to be incorporated into African curricula, he said, emphasizing the importance of developing a curriculum that reflects Africa’s scientific, technological, and cultural achievements, fostering a sense of pride and historical awareness among Africans and the global Black community.
AUC’s Social Development, Culture, and Sport Director, Angela Martin, echoed Walker’s sentiments. She highlighted that the AU is committed to protecting African history, culture, and identity, aligning with its key policy instruments, including the “Charter for African Cultural Renaissance and the African Union Center for Linguistic Studies and History by Oral Traditions.”
As part of its ongoing institutional reforms, the AU is expected to launch innovative platforms, policies, and networks to advance African history and development.
BY YESUF ENDRIS
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY 2025
No comments:
Post a Comment