M23 Calls Public Meeting in Captured DRC City as Fighters Advance
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Feb 2025 14:57
The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels held a public meeting after seizing Goma, breaking a ceasefire with a new offensive toward South Kivu's capital, Bukavu.
The Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group convened its first public meeting on Thursday following its capture of Goma, the largest city in Congo's North Kivu province, amid ongoing clashes and a push toward another provincial capital.
After taking control of Goma last week, M23 fighters and Rwandan forces launched a new offensive on Wednesday, targeting the South Kivu town of Nyabibwe, located roughly 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the regional capital Bukavu. This marked a breach of the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire declared earlier by M23, during which the group stated it had "no intention of taking control of Bukavu or other localities."
The United Nations reported on Wednesday that the battle for Goma resulted in at least 2,900 fatalities, a significantly higher toll than previously estimated.
Local and humanitarian sources revealed on Thursday that Congolese forces were preparing for an anticipated assault on Kavumu, a key town approximately 30 kilometers from Bukavu that hosts the province’s airport. Troops and equipment were reportedly being evacuated to avoid capture by advancing M23 and Rwandan forces.
If Kavumu falls, it would represent another major blow to the Congolese government and military, further destabilizing a region plagued by decades of violence involving various armed groups.
In Goma, a city of one million residents, the M23 announced a public meeting at the city stadium on Thursday, with men using loudspeakers instructing the population to attend. An AFP journalist observed businesses being ordered to remain closed during the event.
'Governing differently'
Thousands gathered outside Goma's stadium on Thursday morning for the public meeting organized by M23, as members regulated entry at the gates. Some attendees wore T-shirts reading "Governing North Kivu Differently."
Since resurfacing in late 2021, M23 has forced the DRC army to retreat, fueling fears of a broader regional conflict. Diplomatic efforts led by Angola and Kenya have yet to yield results, with DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner criticizing the lack of concrete action.
Rwandan President Paul Kagame discussed de-escalation with European Council President Antonio Costa ahead of a regional summit in Tanzania this weekend, which he and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi will attend.
The UN Human Rights Council has scheduled a special session on the crisis, and the International Criminal Court is monitoring the situation.
