PLA Southern Theater Command, CCG Hold Patrols Around Huangyan Dao
By Liu Xuanzun
Feb 01, 2025 06:25 PM
On Friday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command conducted combat readiness patrols with naval and air forces in the territorial waters and airspace around China's Huangyan Dao and its adjacent areas, the PLA Southern Theater Command announced on Saturday.
Since the beginning of January, the theater command has consistently enhanced patrols and vigilance in the surrounding waters and airspace of Huangyan Dao, further strengthening control over the relevant maritime and aerial regions, firmly safeguarding national sovereignty and security and maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, the PLA Southern Theater Command said in a statement.
Shortly after the PLA Southern Theater Command’s announcement, the China Coast Guard (CCG) also announced patrols around Huangyan Dao.
On Friday, the CCG conducted law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, the CCG said in a statement on Saturday.
Since the beginning of January, the CCG has continuously strengthened its law enforcement patrols in the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao and its adjacent regions, further enhancing the control over the relevant maritime areas, and resolutely safeguarding national territorial sovereignty as well as maritime rights and interests, said the CCG.
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment