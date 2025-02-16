Russia Says Ukrainian Losses in Kursk Region Topped 61,000 Troops
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian counterattacks in the region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said
© Alexander Reka/TASS
MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk Region have exceeded 61,000 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, the enemy has lost more than 61,010 troops, 365 tanks, 273 infantry fighting vehicles, 219 armored personnel carriers, 1,886 armored fighting vehicles, 1,994 motor vehicles, 441 artillery units, 48 multiple launch rocket systems, including 13 HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, 21 anti-aircraft missile launchers, 8 reloading vehicles," it said in a statement.
Ukraine also lost 109 electronic warfare stations, 15 counter-battery radars, 6 air defense radars, 48 units of engineering and other equipment, including 18 obstacle-clearing vehicles, one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle, five bridge-laying vehicle, one engineering reconnaissance vehicle, 14 armored repair and recovery vehicles and a command and staff vehicle.
Ukraine lost more than 230 servicemen over the past day in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry also noted.
"Over the past day, Ukraine lost more than 230 servicemen, 2 tanks, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, including one US-made Bradley IFV, 3 armored personnel carriers, 7 armored fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, a self-propelled artillery unit and an artillery gun. Also destroyed were 5 UAV operating stations," it said.
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kursk Region over the past day, the ministry added.
"In the course of offensive actions, units of the battlegroup North struck formations of two Ukrainian tank brigades, one heavy mechanized brigade, five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, three air assault brigades, a Marines brigade, a Territorial Defense brigade and three assault regiments in the areas of Viktorovka, Guyevo, Kazachya Loknya, Kolmakov, Kurilovka, Lebedevka, Makhnovka, Nikolsky, Rubanshchina and Sverdlikovo. Three enemy counterattacks were repulsed," it said.
No comments:
Post a Comment