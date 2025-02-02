SASCO Concerned About Student Accommodation Crisis in Johannesburg
The organisation claims that hundreds of University of Johannesburg students were left stranded without any accommodation on Saturday.
Department of Higher Education and Training
University of Johannesburg (UJ)
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Student Congress ( SASCO) has raised concerns over the student accommodation crisis thousands of Johannesburg students face.
The organisation claims that hundreds of University of Johannesburg students were left stranded without any accommodation on Saturday.
It is alleged that these students each paid a R500 fee to access private accommodation but there isn't enough space for everyone.
One student from Limpopo told Eyewitness News that he had paid Saratoga village R500 for a room, but had yet to get the keys.
He claimed that several other students were told that the residence was full and that they were placed on a waiting list.
SASCO's Gauteng chairperson, Yandisa Mhlelembana, says they question the business' admission system.
“Those applications come with a demand of R500, that is called an admin fee or a booking fee for the room, but already they are full. Thousands of students flocked from Gauteng, from KZN, various provinces, to come to this particular student accommodation, which is called Saratoga. They are standing outside as we speak, because the impression that was created is that once they pay this admin fee and this booking fee, which is R500, automatically they get their room."
Meanwhile, Saratoga Village is disputing SASCO's allegations, claiming that the queuing students are being checked into rooms.
Saratoga Village further said students who paid booking fees but were not accommodated would be refunded.
No comments:
Post a Comment