Solidarity Movement Says its Members Will Remain in SA Despite US Govt Resettlement Offer
The movement was reacting to US President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop funding aid to the country and providing resettlement opportunities for Afrikaners in the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Solidarity Movement, including AfriForum and trade union Solidarity, said their members will remain in South Africa despite an offer for resettlement by the US government.
The movement was reacting to United States (US) President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop funding aid to the country and provide opportunities for Afrikaners in the country.
Trump has cited his disapproval of the country's land policy and alleged targeting of minority groups as reasons for the aid halt.
The order also provides for the resettlement of Afrikaners fleeing alleged government-sponsored race-based discrimination.
In a media briefing in Centurion on Saturday, Solidarity’s Flip Buys said they welcome Trump’s concerns.
“We welcome the concerns about our situation, but we believe that the solution must be found in South Africa."
Buys reiterated Solidarity's dedication to South Africa.
“We reaffirm today our firm commitment to the country and all its people.”
He added that Solidarity did not, and will not, ask for sanctions against South Africa or for funds for vulnerable people to be cut off by the US government.
SAFEGUARD SA MEMBERSHIP IN AGOA
Solidarity Movement called on US officials to safeguard South Africa's membership in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).
The organisation said the removal of South Africa from AGOA would have devastating consequences for farmers and their workers, exacerbating suffering in the country.
Buys said over the past few years, they asked senior US officials not to exclude South Africa from AGOA.
He added that the order by Trump to halt aid to the country is a direct consequence of leadership from the African National Congress (ANC).
“Then we want to state that the order of Mr Trump is the result of reckless policies of the ANC leadership that alienate the superpower and not a so-called disinformation campaign from our side. It is furthermore a product of years of diplomatic neglect by South African diplomats in engagements with the United States on different forums and a variety of wide-ranging issues.”
