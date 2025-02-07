South African President Rejects Trump’s Threat: We Will Not be Bullied
By Al Mayadeen English
7 Feb 2025 19:50
Ramaphosa has emphasized South Africa's resilience and commitment to defending its sovereignty and democracy.
In his annual address to the nation, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared to respond to US President Donald Trump's threats, asserting that his country would "not be bullied."
Ramaphosa's comment was interpreted as a reaction to Trump's vow to cut all US funding to South Africa over a newly passed land expropriation law, although Ramaphosa did not specifically name Trump.
“We are witnessing the rise of nationalism and protectionism, the pursuit of narrow interests and the decline of common cause,” Ramaphosa stated in Parliament.
“This is the world that we, as a developing economy, must now navigate. But we are not daunted. We will not be deterred. We are a resilient people. We will not be bullied. We will stand together as a united nation and we will speak with one voice in defense of our national interests, our sovereignty and our constitutional democracy,” he added.
His remarks were met with applause from Parliament and the audience.
Why it matters
The statement comes after Trump criticized South Africa on his Truth Social platform, accusing the country of “confiscating land” and committing “massive human rights violations,” without giving specifics. Trump's criticism seemed focused on the land expropriation law passed by South Africa, which allows for the redistribution of land for public good.
Ramaphosa's government has defended the law, emphasizing it targets unused land and includes legal safeguards to prevent arbitrary seizures.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson responded to Trump's accusations and related criticism from Elon Musk, calling them "misinformation". Musk, born in South Africa, has criticized the government, claiming the law unfairly targets the white minority.
Trump’s remarks followed his decision to freeze US aid to South Africa, including a 90-day halt on funding for its large HIV/AIDS program. Ramaphosa expressed concern over the freeze, stating that the country would seek ways to maintain essential services for those affected by HIV/AIDS.
The speech also highlighted South Africa’s domestic agenda, with Ramaphosa announcing a $50 billion investment plan to improve infrastructure over the next three years, including projects for roads, bridges, dams, and modernization of seaports and airports. This initiative, he said, would “power our economy.”
No comments:
Post a Comment