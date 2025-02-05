Turkey to Take Over Former French Military Base in Chad
By Al Mayadeen English
4 Feb 2025 21:26
Turkey reportedly supplied Chad with Bayraktar drones and stationed military advisors and Turkish company personnel at the Faya-Largeau base.
Following France's recent withdrawal from eastern Chad, Ankara is preparing to assume control of a military base in Abéché.
The base was previously used by French forces. The move marks Turkey's latest effort to expand its military footprint in Africa, filling the strategic void left by Paris.
According to Turkish and Chadian sources, cited by the Heart of Africa news outlet, Turkey has already stationed drones near the Faya-Largeau base, located near Chad's border with Libya.
Turkish news outlet TRT Haber reported that Chadian authorities officially granted Turkey control over the Abéché base under an agreement finalized in mid-January. The deal followed negotiations between Turkey's ambassador in N'Djamena and Chadian officials.
Libyan news outlet Bawabat Al-Wasat reported that Turkey supplied Chad with Bayraktar drones and stationed military advisors and Turkish company personnel at the Faya-Largeau base.
Turkey's increased military engagement comes just days after France withdrew its last troops from Chad. The pullout marked the end of decades of French military presence in the country.
For years, Turkish media have criticized France's role in the region, blaming Paris for instability and economic struggles. Analysts suggest that Ankara has been positioning itself to take over Chad's military partnerships, anticipating France's exit.
A pro-government Turkish news outlet welcomed the military deal, promoting the view that the agreement with N'Djamena would bring "will bring peace and stability to the region, particularly in eastern Chad, which borders Sudan—a country currently experiencing turmoil due to the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)."
Deepening Turkish-Chadian Relations
Bilateral ties between Turkey and Chad have strengthened in recent years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan previously expressed Ankara's "readiness to deepen military and defense cooperation with Chad," stressing the importance of joint security efforts in the Sahel region.
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno also expressed good sentiments over the growing partnership, stating that "Ankara and N'Djamena support each other in international organizations" and share a common vision for strengthening bilateral ties.
No comments:
Post a Comment