All Parties’ Commitment Key for the Success of Pretoria Pact
March 26, 2025
The peace agreement signed between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in Pretoria, South Africa, marks a historic milestone in the ongoing efforts to bring lasting peace and stability in the Tigray State.
This agreement has brought about encouraging progress, notably in silencing the guns in Tigray State, facilitating the provision of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people, and restoring basic services.
Additionally, it has enabled the safe return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their respective areas, offering them a chance to rebuild their lives. Beyond its immediate impact, the deal has also demonstrated Ethiopian government’s strong commitment to peace.
At the same time, the peace accord offers a valuable lesson for other neighboring nations grappling with conflict, proving that peaceful dialogue and negotiation can effectively resolve differences and restore peace and stability.
In recent responses to queries raised from parliamentarians, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated the Pretoria Peace Agreement as a model for conflict resolution. The Premier emphasized the pact’s importance not only for Ethiopia in terms of addressing differences and preventing conflicts, but also as an example for other nations facing similar challenges. The agreement reflects Ethiopia’s dedication to peace and serves as a platform for broader regional and global cooperation in conflict resolution, the PM remarked.
Undoubtedly, the Pretoria Peace Agreement represents a monumental achievement in ending the two-year-long conflict and alleviating the suffering of the people in Tigray and the surrounding areas. It also holds great promise for restoring lasting peace and stability, not only within Tigray but also in the broader region.
However, this promise can only be realized if all parties involved are committed to effectively implement the agreement and work untiringly to turn the terms into a reality, without any fragmentation, making peace a lasting outcome for the people of Tigray and beyond.
The government has demonstrated its commitment to this process, signaling its dedication to upholding the terms of the deal accordingly. However, the endeavors of the government alone cannot bring about the desired success of this peace initiative. It is equally important for other parties involved to fulfill their obligations and take practical steps toward reconciliation. It is only through collective effort and mutual respect sustainable peace can be achieved.
Despite the significant progress has been made thus far, some terms of the Pretoria Agreement, particularly those concerning disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration (DDR), remain unaddressed in full accordance with the terms outlined.
For peace to truly take root in Tigray, it is essential that all parties involved demonstrate unwavering dedication, perseverance, and genuine engagement with a focus on rebuilding trust, ensuring accountability, and fostering cooperation. Going beyond formal signatures and promises, the determination must be expressed through tangible actions that pave the way for long-term peace and stability.
In short, sustaining lasting peace in Tigray goes beyond merely resolving political differences; it also demands fostering a shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous future. Therefore, sustained engagement from all involved parties is critical. In this respect, following the commitment seen by the government, the other parties should also work diligently to effectively implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement for the benefit of all- to ensure lasting peace, maintain prosperity. Likewise, the international community must play a crucial role in supporting the peace process in every possible way as well as ensuring that the responsible parties are held accountable.
