East African Arts, Culture Festival Opens to Public
March 21, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Temesgen Tiruneh inaugurated the East African Arts and Culture Festival at the Addis International Convention Centre (AICC) yesterday, emphasizing art’s pivotal role in fostering regional unity.
“Art is not merely entertainment; it serves as a crucial bridge between nations,” stated DPM Temesgen.
He highlighted the festival’s theme, “Art and Culture for Regional Integration,” underscoring the power of shared cultural values and traditions to transcend borders and promote harmony across Africa.
The festival, which runs from March 20 to March 24, 2025, features cultural troupes from ten East African nations: Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Djibouti, South Sudan, Tanzania, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The event aims to strengthen regional ties through cultural exchange and collaboration, showcasing the diverse artistic heritage of the region.
DPM Temesgen officially opened the festival by cutting the ribbon, accompanied by ministers from participating countries, diplomats, and other dignitaries. He subsequently toured exhibitions displaying the region’s rich artistic traditions, accompanied by senior officials.
Delegates from diverse cultural backgrounds across East Africa are attending the four-day event, which includes performances and activities designed to enhance cooperation and solidarity among participating countries. Organizers emphasized the festival’s role in promoting cultural exchange and fostering a sense of shared identity within the East African community.
