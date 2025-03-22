Premier Says Ethiopia’s Maritime Access Pursuit Gains Int’l Recognition
March 21, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) stated that Ethiopia’s pursuit of sea access has garnered international recognition, with foreign diplomats acknowledging its unique status as the world’s most populous landlocked nation.
Addressing the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Prime Minister Abiy noted that while the international community continues to advise peaceful means, some governments have attempted to undermine Ethiopia’s quest, alleging it serves internal political purposes.
“Discussing access to the sea is as legitimate as discussions regarding the utilization of Nile River waters,” he stated. He emphasized that Ethiopia’s demand for maritime access is not a recent development, citing the publication of a book three years ago highlighting the significance of the Nile and the Red Sea for the current generation.
Regarding relations with Somalia, Prime Minister Abiy dismissed any possibility of conflict, asserting that the coastline is extensive enough to accommodate mutual interests.
He also refuted rumors of a potential war with Eritrea, stating, “Ethiopia has no plan to invade Eritrea for access to the Red Sea.” He emphasized the importance of negotiations based on “win-win approaches” and market principles.
However, Prime Minister Abiy warned that delaying resolution could lead to future crises and called on the international diplomatic community to mediate disagreements on the issue. He asserted that “no external power could prevent Ethiopia from pursuing its strategic objectives,” while reiterating that Ethiopia’s military preparations are for defense, not aggression.
He highlighted Ethiopia’s historical role as a peace mediator in regional conflicts, including the Kenya-Somalia dispute and the civil wars in Sudan and South Sudan, and emphasized that Ethiopia has never initiated hostilities with its neighbors.
He described the issue of Red Sea access as existential for Ethiopia’s 130 million people, urging the international community to contribute to peaceful solutions.
Prime Minister Abiy also reiterated Ethiopia’s willingness to negotiate with Egypt over the Abbay Dam. He noted that while past conditions were more favorable for an agreement, Egypt still has an opportunity to resume cooperation.
“I have had discussions twice with Egypt’s former Foreign Minister and Intelligence Chief. I assured them that the Abbay Dam poses no harm since our objective is only to generate energy,” he stated.
He addressed concerns about potential droughts, explaining, “If drought occurs in Egypt, it will not affect water levels in the river. However, if it happens in Ethiopia, then rainfall in Egypt cannot prevent scarcity.”
Prime Minister Abiy pointed out that the Aswan Dam is currently at full capacity, demonstrating that Ethiopia has kept its promises. “If Egyptian officials had handled the situation properly, cooperation would have been achievable. Of course, it is not too late for collaboration,” he remarked.
He reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to cooperation over the Nile, emphasizing that the Abbay dam is a source of pride for both Ethiopia and Africa.
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 21 MARCH 2025
