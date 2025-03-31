SACP Wishes Leila Khaled a Speedy Recovery, Reaffirms Solidarity With Palestine
Monday, 17 March 2025
The South African Communist Party (SACP) is deeply concerned to learn that Leila Khaled, a beloved Palestinian activist, revolutionary, and global symbol of resistance, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Sunday after suffering an intracranial haemorrhage/stroke. At this critical moment, our thoughts and most profound solidarity are with Leila, her family, her comrades, and the people of Palestine, who continue to struggle under the yoke of Israeli apartheid and oppression.
We are relieved to know that Comrade Leila is receiving excellent medical care and is in the presence of her closest loved ones. She has dedicated her life to the fight for freedom, dignity, and justice – values that remain at the heart of the Palestinian liberation movement and the broader struggle against colonialism and imperialism. Now, as she undergoes treatment and recovery, we call on all comrades and supporters to respect the wishes of her family regarding visits and to allow her the necessary space to regain her strength.
For decades, Leila Khaled has stood as a towering figure in the Palestinian resistance, unyielding in the face of relentless Israeli aggression. Her commitment to the struggle for national liberation and her courage in confronting imperialist forces have made her an inspiration not only to the Palestinian people but also to millions across the globe who fight for justice and self-determination. In her, we see the embodiment of resistance against oppression – a fighter who has never wavered in the face of adversity.
Her hospitalisation comes at a time when the Palestinian people are enduring a continuation of brutal Israeli violence, with relentless bombings, displacement, and massacres targeting innocent civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond. The apartheid Israeli regime, backed by imperialist powers, continues its genocidal assault on Palestinian people, seeking to extinguish the spirit of resistance that leaders like Leila Khaled have kept alive for generations. But as history has shown, neither military aggression nor occupation can break the will of a people determined to be free.
The SACP has always stood in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine, recognising their struggle as an extension of our own battle against apartheid and exploitation. As South Africans, we remember too well the horrors of racial oppression, state violence, and land dispossession. We also recognise the invaluable international solidarity that helped us defeat the apartheid regime. It is in that same spirit that we reaffirm our commitment to the Palestinian cause and to comrades like Leila Khaled, who have given everything in the fight for justice.
We remain hopeful that Leila Khaled will make a full and swift recovery. Her indomitable spirit, forged in decades of struggle, has carried her through many battles, and we are confident that she will emerge from this one stronger. We eagerly look forward to seeing her return to her vital work and continuing to be a guiding force in the Palestinian struggle.
The SACP stands firmly with Leila Khaled, her family, and the people of Palestine. Our fight is one, and we will not rest until victory is won!
