Hezbollah to Resort to Alternatives if 'Israel' Escalates: Sheikh Naim
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Mar 2025 21:56
Sheikh Naim Qassem reiterates Hezbollah's solidarity with Palestine, addressing local and regional developments.
International Quds Day is a day of confrontation of the oppressed against the arrogant, Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said in a speech on Saturday.
Sheikh Qassem reaffirmed the steadfastness of the Palestinian Resistance, emphasizing that it remains deeply rooted in the people. He declared that reversing course is not an option, as the region undergoes a significant transformation with direct and tangible effects.
Hezbollah's leader also explicitly announced the movement's unwavering commitment to al-Quds and support for the cause, which has been demonstrated through sacrifices, including the martyrdom of its key leaders, particularly the Ummah's martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
"We believe that the Palestinian cause is that of justice, we stand firm in our commitment, and we believe in the liberation of the holy sites," Qassem stressed, affirming that Lebanon’s best interests lie in standing with the oppressed and supporting Palestine.
He warned that "Israel" is an expansionist enemy with no boundaries, determined to surpass all limits. However, he maintained that Resistance remains a legitimate and natural response to these plots and ambitions.
"The Israeli enemy, with the support of ruthless US tyranny, has set goals for itself: Expansion, ending the Resistance, and controlling the future of Lebanon," the Hebzollah chief stressed, stating that the Lebanese state bears the responsibility of stepping out of the diplomatic paradigm in certain instances to confront the occupation.
Dismissing Israeli pretexts for the resumption of its aggression on Lebanon as meaningless, he insisted that Lebanon and its Resistance have remained committed to the ceasefire agreement, while "Israel" continues its assault. "There must be an end to this assault; we cannot accept that this approach continues," he said, urging the Lebanese state to take a firm stance.
Sheikh Qassem reiterated that Hezbollah has fully adhered to the agreement, yet "Israel" has neither withdrawn nor ceased its daily violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty. He emphasized that Hezbollah is both a resistance force and a partner in nation-building, "Lebanon can only rise with all its people, and on this basis, its stability is ensured."
Addressing recent security developments, Qassem denied Hezbollah’s involvement in incidents along the Lebanese-Syrian border and inside Syria, dismissing any connection to those events.
Lebanese pillars reject normalization
Sheikh Naim Qassem also reaffirmed the Resistance movement’s firm stance against Israeli expansion and its attempts to normalize relations. "We cannot accept normalization or political paths through which Israel achieves what it could not through war," he emphasized.
"The leaders of the Lebanese state are on a path of rejecting normalization," he added, underscoring that Lebanon’s commitment to resisting Israeli assaults remains unwavering.
He also strongly rejected "Israel’s" attempts to shift the balance of power in the region, stating that any such actions would be met with resolute opposition.
Further addressing "Israel’s" continued aggression, Sheikh Qassem made it clear that the Lebanese state must act decisively to protect its sovereignty.
"If Israel thinks it can establish a new equation by attacking the southern suburbs, the south, and the Bekaa, this will not be accepted," he said, warning that Hezbollah would not tolerate any Israeli actions aimed at destabilizing Lebanon.
Sheikh Qassem also urged the Lebanese government to prioritize reconstruction, pledging that Hezbollah would fully support the state in these efforts. "The government must begin discussions on reconstruction, and we, as Hezbollah, will stand by the Lebanese state," he stated, emphasizing the importance of unity in rebuilding Lebanon.
