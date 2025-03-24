Karasin, Beseda to Report to Putin on Topics Discussed During Talks With US
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Representatives of the Russian delegation at consultations with the United States in Riyadh, Grigory Karasin and Sergey Beseda, will brief Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issues raised during the negotiations and will determine what will be communicated to the public, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said.
"I believe that the matters being discussed by the Russian delegation with the American delegation will only be known later, once they return to Moscow, report to the president, and determine what will be shared with the broader public," he said during an appearance on Channel One.
The talks between the two delegations lasted for more than 12 hours. The Russian delegation is led by head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin and adviser to the director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Sergey Beseda.
The US delegation included senior director for European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council Andrew Peak, State Department’s Policy Planning Director Michael Anton, as well as aides to Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, and national security advisor Mike Waltz.
