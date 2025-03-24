Kremlin Sees Much Work Ahead for Russia, US Toward Resolving Ukraine Crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held at least two phone calls with Trump as reported by the Kremlin, in February and March
MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. While both Moscow and Washington are willing to resolve the situation in Ukraine, much work on technical issues lies in store for them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.
When asked to comment on statements from US President Donald Trump regarding the contours of a peace deal, Peskov said: "The two sides are clearly willing to move toward peace, and they share a common understanding here, indeed."
"In general, lots and lots of aspects of the peace process will certainly have to be addressed, he added.
Today, the Saudi capital Riyadh is hosting another round of Russia-US talks. Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin and Advisor to the Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Sergey Beseda are representing Russia at the negotiations on reviving the Black Sea grain initiative.
The Black Sea Initiative, also known as the grain deal, was aimed at providing a safe corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports and also easing the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. However, most of the Ukrainian grain was taken to the European countries, contrary to the agreement, while the main goal of the deal — ensuring grain supplies to the countries in need — was never achieved. Moreover, commitments to Russia weren’t fulfilled, which prompted Moscow to withdraw from the deal in July 2023.
