Denmark Hits Back at US Attacks Over Greenland
Vice President JD Vance arrived at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, March 28, 2025
THE Danish foreign minister has hit back at the administration of US President Donald Trump for its “tone” in criticising Denmark and Greenland.
Lars Lokke Rasmussen said his country is already investing more into Arctic security and remains open to more co-operation with the US.
Mr Rasmussen made the remarks in a social media post after US Vice-President JD Vance’s visit to the strategic island.
But later on Saturday, Mr Trump maintained an aggressive tone, telling NBC News that “I never take military force off the table” in regards to acquiring Greenland.
Mr Rasmussen said: “Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And of course we are open to criticism.
“But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies.”
Greenland is a territory of Denmark, which is a Nato ally of the US.
Mr Trump wants to take over the territory, claiming it’s needed for national security purposes.
In Saturday’s interview, Mr Trump said: “I think there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force.”
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated Saturday outside the US embassy in the Danish capital Copenhagen with some lifting signs saying, “Back off, USA,” Danish broadcaster TV2 reported.
No comments:
Post a Comment