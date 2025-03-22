Ramaphosa Takes 'Dim View' of CIAG's Planned Trip to US to Lobby for WC to Breakaway from SA
The group says it will be sending a delegation to Washington to garner diplomatic support for its mission to create an independent Western Cape state.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the State of the Nation address at the Cape Town City Hall on 6 February 2025. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a "dim view" on the Cape Independence Advocacy Group (CIAG)'s planned trip to the US to lobby for the breakaway of the Western Cape from South Africa.
The group said it would be sending a delegation to Washington to garner diplomatic support for its mission to create an independent Western Cape state.
Last year, the Cape Independence Advocacy Group attempted to take their mission to the elections, however, their political party failed to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot.
Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the organisation was not aligned with the country’s constitutional values of social cohesion and equality.
"There is no part of our beautiful land that can be allowed to secede. The president cautions everyone to exercise his or her constitutional rights but to do so in the manner that does not undermine or subvert constitutional democracy in SA. We should all be actively engaged in building a better SA in the face of unpredictable geopolitical dynamics."
