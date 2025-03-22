“Pretoria Accord Demonstrates Ethiopia’s Commitment to Peace”: PM Abiy
March 21, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) highlighted the Pretoria peace agreement as a significant testament to Ethiopia’s dedication to achieving lasting peace, urging remaining armed groups to seize the opportunity for dialogue.
Addressing inquiries from Members of Parliament (MPs) during the federal government’s half-year performance report, the Prime Minister emphasized that the Pretoria agreement sets a crucial precedent, both for Ethiopia and other nations, demonstrating the country’s unwavering pursuit of peace.
He further noted the government’s extensive efforts to foster durable peace through various initiatives, including the ongoing National Dialogue.
Emphasizing the importance of cultivating a culture of dialogue and negotiation, the Prime Minister described peace as a “precious commodity.” He attributed some of the challenges facing Ethiopia and other African nations to lingering “passivism mentalities and socialist ideologies.”
He highlighted that Ethiopia has maintained peaceful relations with its neighbors for the past seven years, underscoring its role in regional peace efforts.
“In addition to ongoing dialogues in the Afar, Somali, and Tigray states, the government has engaged with contending parties to address deep-rooted grievances and establish sustainable peace,” he stated.
The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to resolving conflicts through roundtable discussions and negotiations, urging armed groups to reconsider their positions and participate in dialogue to facilitate national development.
He acknowledged the significant progress achieved through peace talks, including the restoration of basic services. However, he emphasized that crucial tasks remain, particularly the implementation of the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) process, which is essential for both peace and regional development.
Highlighting successful interventions in the Raya and Telemt areas regarding refugee relocation and reintegration, Prime Minister Abiy also underscored ongoing negotiations and discussions to address development concerns in the Wolkait area.
The government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening dialogue with neighboring countries to promote mutually beneficial relations.
