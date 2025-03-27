UNDP Eyeing African Youth to Drive Continent’s Progress
March 25, 2025
ADDIS ABABA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has emphasized the critical need to empower and amplify the voices of Africa’s youth to achieve the continent’s development goals.
In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa Ahunna Eziakonwa stated that unlocking the potential of young people is essential for Africa to realize its vision of shared prosperity.
She expressed optimism that Africa could become a continent where conflict is a thing of the past within the next five to ten years.
Ahunna highlighted economic empowerment as a key factor in giving youth a meaningful voice, citing Burundi’s commendable efforts in supporting its young population.
“I witnessed unique initiatives, such as the establishment of a youth bank and support for youth enterprises, with a strong focus on education, in collaboration with the private sector,” she said.
“Despite Burundi’s economic challenges, the leadership’s commitment to youth empowerment is vital for ensuring their voices are heard. The UNDP is proud to support the Youth Peace and Security (YPS) initiative, which underscores our dedication,” Ahunna added.
She acknowledged that many young people are deprived of education due to conflict, stressing the importance of providing them with access to continued education.
Ahunna underscored the crucial role of youth in peace building, particularly in conflict-affected regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). She advocated for empowering youth ambassadors to mediate conflicts and speak truth to power.
