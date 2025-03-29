Southern African Troops to Withdraw from Goma After Agreement with M23
SADC will assist in the repair of Goma International Airport to facilitate SAMIDRC withdrawal.
March 28, 2025
Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo — Southern African troops deployed under the SADC regional mission in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are set to withdraw from the city of Goma, following a formal agreement reached with the leadership of the M23 rebel group.
The withdrawal follows a decision by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to end its military deployment in the DRC.
The move comes amid increasing operational constraints, particularly after M23 forces took control of Goma and its international airport. The takeover cut off supply lines, leaving SADC troops unable to receive logistical support.
According to the joint communique issued after a high-level engagement between SADC Chiefs of Defence Forces and M23 commanders on 28 March, both sides agreed to a “Cessation of Hostilities, Cease Fire and unconditional withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops.”
The meeting, held at the Serena Hotel in Goma, was attended by senior military officials from South Africa, Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania, as well as M23 leaders Major General Sultani Makenga and Brigadier General Bernard Byamungu. Also present was Bahati Musanga Erasto, Governor of North Kivu Province.
The document notes that “AFC/M23 [agreed] to facilitate immediate withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops with their weapons and equipment, leaving behind all the FARDC weapons and equipment in their possession.”
In addition, “AFC/M23 [committed] to coordinate SAMIDRC freedom of movement in preparation for withdrawal in accordance with the principles agreed upon.”
Airport repair
Both sides agreed to support a joint technical assessment of Goma International Airport to evaluate its readiness for reopening.
The statement confirmed that “SADC will assist in the repair of Goma International Airport to facilitate SAMIDRC withdrawal.”
The withdrawal of Southern African troops from Goma marks a significant shift in the regional security landscape and raises new questions about the future role of foreign military missions in the DRC, especially amid mounting international calls for de-escalation and renewed political dialogue.
Looking ahead, the parties also resolved to hold “a joint follow-up meeting between SADC and AFC/M23 at a venue and dates to be agreed upon.”
The agreement represents one of the most direct engagements between M23 and regional forces since the renewed outbreak of conflict in North Kivu.
In a joint message at the close of the talks, the participants “expressed gratitude to the SADC and the AFC/M23 leadership for the efforts to make the engagement possible towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.”
They also “expressed [their] appreciation to both parties towards the implementation of the agreed commitments.”
