ANC NEC Set to Discuss National Budget, Diplomatic Relations With the US
FILE: Day 1 of a three-day ANC NEC meeting held in Boksburg over the weekend of 26 January 2024. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Thabiso Goba
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC will continue with its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday morning with several key issues set to feature on the agenda.
The four-day NEC meeting is sitting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg and will be concluded on Monday.
The party will begin discussions on South Africa’s diplomatic tensions with the United States and the adoption of the proposed national budget.
The ANC's sub-committee on economic transformation will brief the public on Saturday on the budget proposals and what it calls disinformation from right-wing forces.
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says the party will also focus on several organisational matters, including cases before its integrity commission.
"We will start with the political overview of the president, which will obviously deal with contemporary issues that are before us domestically and internationally. The president will touch on a whole other issue that you may deem necessary."
The party will hold media briefings throughout the day to update the public on the discussions behind closed doors.
