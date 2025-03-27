Ethiopia’s Moves to Meet EUDR
March 26, 2025
ADDIS ABABA -The Ministry of Trade and Regional Integration (MoTRI) has underlined that a combined effort is urgently needed to meet the European Union Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR).
The Ministry organized a half-day high-level meeting yesterday to raise awareness on EUDR preparation, engaging senior government officials.
In his opening speech, MoTRI State Minister Endalew Mekonnen said that a timely approach to leveraging the EU market is through exporting quality products.
Ethiopia strives to adopt the EUDR principles by facilitating stakeholders’ efforts to ensure sustainable benefits in the European market, he stated.
In this regard, Endalew noted that Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative and renewable energy programs demonstrate the country’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection and climate change mitigation.
He added that MoTRI has been undertaking several activities to meet EUDR by exporting quality products while benefiting producers, traders, and the nation at large.
MoTRI has formed a technical committee and devised an action plan to guide stakeholders in adhering to EUDR principles.
While presenting a discussion paper on Ethiopia’s Green Competitiveness, National Quality Infrastructure Development Project Coordinator Girma Mamo stated that Ethiopia should swiftly meet EUDR as the EU market is a major destination for the country’s export products.
According to him, the EU has given countries one year to adequately prepare to meet EUDR.
Girma pointed out that the EU mandates standards, traceability, and quality for certain products. “Non-deforestation compliance, risk assessments, and reporting are critical to proving product integrity,” he said.
He presented the current status of sustainability issues in Ethiopia’s textile and apparel, coffee, cut flower, and aviation industries under the criteria of EUDR.
The awareness program featured two presentations on Ethiopia’s strategy to leverage its potential for deforestation-free products under the EUDR framework, reinforcing the country’s commitment to sustainable trade.
Participants from various sectors were in attendance and discussed the issue of EUDR and ways to work cooperatively.
BY MESERET BEHAILU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 26 MARCH 2025
