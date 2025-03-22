Ramaphosa Not Going to Rush Process to Appoint New Ambassador to US - Magwenya
President Cyril Ramaphosa answered questions in the National Assembly on 11 March 2025. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Parliament
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is not in a rush to appoint a new ambassador to the United States of America.
His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, highlighted this during a media briefing on Thursday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
South Africa is currently without an ambassador to the US following the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool.
With some political parties calling for Ramaphosa not to send another ambassador to America, Magwenya said the president had every intention of replacing Rasool.
"The president is not going to rush that process, he is applying his mind. In fact, the president appreciates the numerous messages he has received. He has been inundated with messages of people volunteering themselves to be posted in Washington – from people making suggestions of individuals to be considered for Washington, however, the president is going to be taking his time with this appointment. The absence of an ambassador in Washington does not mean the absence of engagement with the Trump administration."
