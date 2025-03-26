Black Sea Grain Initiative, Guarantees, Ukrainian Attacks: Statements by Lavrov
According to the foreign minister, Russia favors the resumption of the Black Sea Initiative in "some form, better suited to all"
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian side favors the resumption of the Black Sea Initiative, but Moscow needs very well-defined, verifiable, and functioning guarantees, given Kiev’s constant reversals and violation of agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said in an interview with Channel One.
He recalled that Ukraine had targeted a gas metering station in Sudzha, accusing Russia of the act, even though the energy supply of a number of European countries depends on it.
TASS has gathered key takeaways from statements by the Russian foreign minister.
Russia-US consultations
Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump are currently being briefed on the results of the Russia-US consultations in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.
The "focus of their discussions was on ensuring safe navigation in the Black Sea."
Russian negotiators reminded the US of the reasons behind the failure of the Black Sea initiative and stated that Moscow expects "there to be no ambiguity this time."
Possible resumption of Black Sea initiative
Russia favors the resumption of the Black Sea Initiative in "some form, better suited to all."
Moscow will need "well-defined guarantees" in the event of the resumption of the Black Sea initiative, and they "can only be the result of an order from Washington" to Vladimir Zelensky and his team: "The Black Sea initiative was a key topic of discussion in Riyadh. Our position is simple: We cannot take this man at his word."
Russia agreed to all requests by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding the Black Sea initiative, but Ukraine would change its mind at the last second: "We said yes, and then Erdogan called [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and said, ‘You know, Zelensky has changed his mind.’"
Under the grain deal, which was in effect from 2022 to 2023, discriminatory measures against the supply of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products to global markets were to be lifted. However, instead of advocating for the removal of these sanctions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "chose to search for loopholes in the sanctions," effectively enforcing them, which is "unacceptable for any UN official, let alone the Secretary-General."
The Russia-UN memorandum on the need for removing obstacles for grain and fertilizer exports from Russia "is in effect for three years and continues to be effective until July of this year."
Ukrainian attacks
Kiev launched an attack on a gas metering station in Sudzha, on which quite a number of European countries rely for continued energy supplies, and blamed it on Russia.
Oil pumping for European consumers "will drop sharply due to another terrorist attack by Ukrainians."
The United States heard a signal regarding guarantees from Russia, and they understand that "only Washington may attain positive results" in stopping terrorist acts and attacks by Kiev.
Russia requires "the clearest, most concrete, verifiable, and effective guarantees and mechanisms," given Ukraine’s ongoing changes in stance and its history of violating agreements.
Ukrainian settlement, European initiative
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, with the support of "the not-so mighty choir of the Baltics and a number of other countries," make statements about not simply planning to "continue to funnel arms into Ukraine, but also speak of some kind of coalitions, willing to deploy some peacekeeping mission" in Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached: "But these dreamers are proving their complete political incompetence with each passing day."
The approaches of European leaders on Ukraine "directly contradict" the Trump administration, which "clearly said that preliminary discussions on the parameters of a final settlement were underway and that NATO should be forgotten."
Russia has already "been through" Europe’s desire to inflict strategic defeat, as Napoleon and Hitler had such plans.
Strategic stability
The dialogue between Moscow and Washington on strategic stability should be restored on the basis of the principles of the New START treaty: "As long as we are doctrinally an enemy to the US, what kind of stability can we expect?"
"Therefore, we advocate for negotiations on all fronts.".
