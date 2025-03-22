Mashatile Says Govt Confident it's Chosen Correct Land Reform Path and Won't Deviate
His comments come as the country faces backlash from the US for passing the land bill
Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered his Human Rights Day speech Kariega, in the Eastern Cape, on 21 March 2025. Picture: @GovernmentZA/X
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that government was confident that it had chosen the correct path in its land reform and it would not deviate.
Mashatile used his Human Rights Day address to highlight South Africa's sovereignty.
His comments come as the country faces backlash from the US for passing the land bill.
In his address, Mashatile said that it was important to remember that apartheid had a huge economic impact due to its system of dominance, marginalisation and dispossession.
"Our land reform agenda is, therefore, a crucial step toward healing the historical wounds of the past, as it acknowledges that land dispossession remains one of the most lasting and difficult legacy of that era."
He reiterated South Africa’s unwavering stance to stick by its policies.
"We would like to reiterate that South Africa, as a sovereign state, would not disregard its policies and activities aimed at rectifying historical injustices due to external pressure."
Mashatile said that the Expropriation Act was a commitment to social justice and redress.
