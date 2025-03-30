Hamas Chief Announces New Agreement to Halt War on Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
29 Mar 2025 23:55
In a speech commemorating Eid al-Fitr, the head of Hamas in Gaza emphasized his movement's adherence to the ceasefire agreement amid a brutal Israeli offensive on the enclave.
Hamas agreed to a new ceasefire proposal to halt the current war on Gaza, the head of the movement in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya said. while affirming that the Resistance's arms remains a "red line", in an address published on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr on Saturday.
Al-Hayya stressed the rejection of humiliation and oppression for the Palestinian people—"No displacement, no expulsion." To those who bet on Hamas and Resistance factions abandoning their responsibilities or surrendering their people to an unknown fate dictated by the occupation, he declared. "You are deluded."
Hamas agrees to new ceasefire proposal
Regarding ceasefire proposals, Al-Hayya stated that Hamas and the Palestinian Resistance factions have engaged in a year and a half of negotiations with the occupation, mediated by third parties.
They set clear objectives for these talks, primarily focusing on ending the aggression against Gaza, upholding the rights of the Palestinian people to their land and homeland, and securing the release of prisoners from the occupation's jails.
He emphasized that the Palestinian Resistance is receiving all ceasefire proposals with responsibility and optimism, intending to end the war on Gaza for the safety of its people.
In this context, Al-Hayya stated that Hamas "received, two days ago, a proposal from mediators," announcing that it was positively met and the Palestinian faction "agreed to it," hoping that "Israel" does not obstruct it and foil the efforts of mediators.
Talks are reaching an advanced stage
In addition, Al-Hayya emphasized that Hamas "has taken steps to advance Palestinian unity, traveling to Russia and China twice, and secured a clear agreement that reflects a consensus among all factions to form a national unity government of technocrats."
"[Hamas] accepted the Egyptian proposal to form a civil oversight committee made up of independent national figures to fully administer the sector in all areas. The committee would assume its responsibilities immediately upon agreement to prevent any propaganda efforts by the enemy," Al-Hayya added.
He noted that talks regarding this topic have reached an "advanced stage", where the movement put forward a list of people who are qualified to oversee the committee to finalize its formation, hoping that mediators will expedite the formation of the committee with the support of Arab and Islamic nations.
He explained that these actions stemmed from Hamas's strategic vision developed early in the war under martyred leader Ismail Haniyeh.
This vision centered on three key objectives: first, ending Israeli aggression; second, unifying Palestinians to build on the gains of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation; and third, coordinating with all Palestinian factions to achieve their fundamental rights - including establishing a fully sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital and guaranteeing refugees' right of return.
Netanyahu blocked all ceasefire efforts
On the topic of "Israel", al-Hayya said that the Israeli Occupation was "True to form, it stalled and evaded any agreement, aiming to prolong the war and keep its government in power as long as possible."
Al-Hayya added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "sabotaged all mediation efforts to secure a comprehensive ceasefire and full withdrawal from Gaza," stressing that an agreement had indeed been reached on January 19, achieved through "our persistence, flexibility, and sense of responsibility."
The Resistance "fully adhered to all terms of the agreement, despite Israel's failure to honor its commitments in the first phase. We worked with mediators to hold the occupation accountable, but they completely abandoned the agreement after the initial phase ended," the Hamas Chief added.
He emphasized that "Israel" refused to hold negotiations regarding the second phase of the ceasefire agreement as previously agreed upon, and rejected withdrawal from the Philadelphi Axis, instead opting for restarting the war and imposing a brutal siege on humanitarian aid.
"Nonetheless, Hamas and the Palestinian resistance maintained a clear position: full adherence to the agreement. They communicated to the international community that they sought no new terms—only respect for the signed agreement, its guarantees, and the terms endorsed by the international community," al-Hayya emphasized.
Israeli crimes threaten the future of the Palestinian cause
Al-Hayya also addressed the Arab and Islamic nations, emphasizing that the suffering of the Palestinian people—in Gaza, the West Bank, occupied Al-Quds, and the territories occupied since 1948—along with the refugees' prolonged wait to return to their homeland, is all unfolding under what he described as "a deeply suspicious global silence."
He noted that "Israel's" crimes are being treated as if they were something normal, warning that these crimes are a disaster that poses a threat to the future of the Palestinian cause, calling for serious mobilization to stop the occupation's atrocities and its plans "with any and all methods."
