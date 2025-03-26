Russian Troops Liberate Two Communities in Ukraine Operation Over Past Day
MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Zaporozhye Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Mirnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations… Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 50 casualties on Ukrainian army in Belgorod area
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 50 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility in the Belgorod direction over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on massed manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ugroyedy, Miropolye and Krasnopolye in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 50 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, a motor vehicle and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the last 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on two mechanized brigades and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Malaya Shapkovka, Kamenka, Krasnoye Pervoye, Grigorovka, Tishchenkovka and Kondrashovka in the Kharkov Region, Torskoye, Novoye and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles in that frontline area over the last 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed four artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons of the Ukrainian army over the last 24 hours, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Tikhonovka, Katerinovka, Dyleyevka, Novomarkovo, Chasov Yar, Verkhnekamenskoye, Kurdyumovka and Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, a Croatian-made Heron multiple launch rocket system and three pickup trucks in that frontline area over the last 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field artillery guns and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored fighting vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized and two assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Yelizavetovka, Kotlino, Dimitrov, Zverevo, Krasnoarmeisk, Novotoretskoye and Novosergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 430 personnel, five armored fighting vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 12 motor vehicles and a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the last 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a French-made self-propelled artillery system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units continued moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Razliv, Volnoye Pole and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 140 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and three field artillery guns, including a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the last 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 70 Ukrainian troops in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian troops and two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Pridneprovskoye, Sadovoye, Berislav and Antonovka in the Kherson Region, Novodanilovka and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
"Over 70 [Ukrainian] personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, two motor vehicles and three artillery guns were destroyed," the ministry said.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, UAV control posts over past day
Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and UAV control posts over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck military airfield infrastructure sites, UAV control posts, ammunition depots and a repair and recovery base of the Ukrainian army, and also massed enemy manpower and equipment in 148 areas," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses down 92 Ukrainian UAVs, JDAM smart bomb over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 92 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and a JDAM smart bomb over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down a US-made JDAM guided aerial bomb and 92 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 659 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 48,404 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,490 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,531 multiple rocket launchers, 22,961 field artillery guns and mortars and 33,347 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
