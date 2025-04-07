Chinese FM Strongly Responds to US Tariffs, Calls Them ‘Hegemonic’ Under Guise of ‘Reciprocity’
By Global Times
Apr 07, 2025 06:26 PM
The US, under the guise of reciprocity, acts in a hegemonic manner, sacrificing the legitimate interests of other countries and placing "America First" above international rules. This is a typical example of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday, noting that the Chinese government has issued its stern stance in opposing the US abuse of tariff measures, and the US's abuse of tariffs equates to depriving countries—especially those in the Global South—of their right to development.
Lin made the remarks at a press conference on Monday when asked to comment the impact of US tariffs on over 180 countries and regions worldwide, including some of the least developed nations; that spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that starting trade war will adversely affect implementation of Sustainable Development Goals. "Our concern right now is with the most vulnerable countries, which are the least equipped to deal with the current situation;" and that the Director-General of the WTO said new tariffs announced by the US along with those introduced at the start of the year could lead to a contraction of around 1 percent in global merchandise trade volumes in 2025.
Given the existing economic disparities, Lin cited WTO analysis and said that the US tariff hikes will further widen the wealth gap among nations, with underdeveloped countries facing greater repercussions. This situation will seriously undermine efforts to achieve the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
The US implementation of differentiated tariff rates violates the WTO's principle of non-discrimination, severely undermines the normal international economic and trade order, and jeopardizes the safety and stability of global supply chains. It seriously harms the multilateral trading system and significantly impacts the economic recovery process, which will inevitably face widespread opposition from the international community, Lin said.
Lin emphasized that openness and cooperation are historical trends, and that mutual benefit and win-win outcomes are what people desire. Development is a universal right for all countries, not a privilege for a select few.
Countries should adhere to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits, uphold genuine multilateralism, and collectively oppose any forms of unilateralism and protectionism, Lin noted, adding that countries should maintain an international system with the UN at its core and uphold a multilateral trading system centered around the WTO.
Responding to separate questions about China's recent announcement of countermeasures against the US tariffs, which didn't mention negotiations with the US, under what conditions the two sides might engage in negotiations, and whether the leaders of China and the US will hold talks on the issue in the near future, Lin said that "on the specific question regarding talks, I refer you to the competent Chinese authorities."
Lin emphasized that China has repeatedly stressed that pressuring and threatening are not the right way in dealing with China, adding that China will take resolute measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
Responding to another question about China's stance on US tariff policies, which seem to contradict international trade logic and economic globalization trends, Lin stressed that the US' practice of exercising hegemony under the guise of reciprocity has sacrificed the legitimate interests of other nations to serve its own selfish purposes.
And on another question about the impact of US tariffs on less developed countries and whether China plans to take new actions or cooperation to mitigate the adverse effects of US tariffs, Lin said that the US' wrong practice of abusing tariffs has seriously infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of all countries, seriously violated the WTO rules, seriously damaged the rules-based multilateral trading system, and seriously undermined the stability of the global economic order.
Lin stressed that the vast majority of countries in the world that believe in fairness and justice will choose to stand on the right side of history, make choices that are in their own interests, and jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying.
China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold true multilateralism, jointly safeguard the multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, and defend international fairness and justice, Lin said.
