Gnassingbe Sworn in as President of Togo's Council of Ministers
LOME, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe was sworn in on Saturday as the president of the country's Council of Ministers after being appointed by the National Assembly, which is dominated by his political party, the Union for the Republic.
In May 2024, Togo's constitutional amendment came into effect, formally switching the country from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary system.
Under the new constitution, the president of Togo will be elected by parliament in a largely ceremonial role for a four-year term, renewable once.
In addition, the new constitution introduced the position of "President of the Council of Ministers," to be held by the leader of the political party or coalition that wins the majority of seats in parliamentary elections, with a six-year mandate and considerable power in managing government affairs.
In April 2024, Togo's ruling party, the Union for the Republic, won a majority in the legislative election, seizing 108 out of 113 seats in the new National Assembly.
The new Togolese president will be elected by parliament, including the National Assembly and the Senate, later on Saturday.
