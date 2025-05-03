Zambia's Broadcasting Regulator Calls for Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence
LUSAKA, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Zambia's broadcasting regulator on Friday urged efforts to uphold ethical and professional principles in the application of artificial intelligence (AI).
The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) said AI has become an important tool for enhancing innovation and efficiency within broadcasting houses.
"However, licensees are reminded of their responsibility to uphold data privacy and ensure the accuracy of all news and information gathered and disseminated," Susan Ndumingu, acting director general of the IBA, said in a statement ahead of World Press Freedom Day.
While acknowledging that AI presents opportunities, Ndumingu said it also poses challenges, such as misinformation and content manipulation, which must be carefully managed.
She also urged broadcasters to be transparent, accountable, and fair when creating content using artificial intelligence.
She added that the regulator remains committed to promoting a broadcasting environment that encourages creativity and innovation, upholding press freedom, and maintaining the highest ethical and professional standards in serving the Zambian public.
Observed on May 3 annually, this year's World Press Freedom Day is themed "Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media," according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
