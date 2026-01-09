23 Nations, OIC Condemn Israeli FM Visit to Somaliland
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Jan 2026 23:12
A joint statement has warned that "Israel’s" engagement with Somaliland violates Somalia’s sovereignty and fuels secessionist agendas.
23 Muslim-majority countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s recent trip to Somaliland, describing it as a breach of the African nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Saar traveled to Hargeisa in Somaliland, on January 6, shortly after "Israel" announced its decision to recognize the breakaway Somali region as an independent state. The move prompted strong criticism from Muslim countries, including Pakistan, which said the recognition violated the UN Charter and established international norms.
Months earlier, several international media outlets reported that "Israel" had approached Somaliland regarding the possible resettlement of Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza. Muslim states have expressed concern that "Israel’s" recognition of Somaliland could be linked to plans to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to the region.
“The said visit constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines established international norms and the United Nations Charter,” the joint statement released by Pakistan’s foreign office said.
OIC calls on 'Israel' to withdraw its recognition of Somaliland
The statement was issued on behalf of 23 Muslim countries, among them Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Palestine, Jordan, Kuwait, Turkey, Oman, and others.
It reiterated support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity, stressing that adherence to international law and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states is essential for maintaining regional stability.
“Encouraging secessionist agendas are unacceptable and risk exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region,” the statement said.
The joint statement also called on "Israel" to withdraw its recognition of Somaliland.
“Israel should fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity and honor its obligations in compliance with international law, and demand immediate revocation of the recognition issued by Israel,” the statement read.
AU urges immediate revocation of Somaliland's recognition by 'Israel'
The African Union’s Political Affairs, Peace and Security Council on Tuesday called for the immediate revocation of "Israel’s" recognition of Somaliland, which it condemned as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a statement posted on X following a ministerial meeting, the council said it “strongly condemns, in the strongest terms,” "Israel’s" unilateral recognition of Somaliland.
Iran condemns violation of Somalia's national sovereignty
On his part, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned the Israeli foreign minister's visit to Somaliland, denouncing interference in Somalia.
Baghaei termed the visit a "blatant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country."
Referring to the special emphasis of the international community on the need to respect the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Somalia as an independent state and member of the United Nations, the Iranian diplomat described the Israeli act aimed at dividing Somalia as a "dangerous heresy in international relations and a fatal blow to the legal and normative foundations of the United Nations."
Baghaei emphasized the need for cooperation between the international community and Islamic and African countries to prevent the undermining of the national sovereignty of Somalia.
'Israel' doubles down on its illegitimate recognition with FM visit
On January 6, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli foreign minister's visit to Hargeisa in Somaliland, describing it as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as an act that undermines international law and established principles respecting the country’s unity and internationally recognized borders
In an official statement, the ministry said that any formal presence, communication, or engagement carried out on Somali territory without the explicit approval and authorization of the Federal Government of Somalia is considered unlawful, invalid, and devoid of any legal standing or effect under national and international frameworks.
The Israeli foreign minister's meetings were reported to have brought together Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam, Minister of the Presidency Khader Hussein Abdi, and Chief of Staff Nimcan Yusuf Osman, alongside parliamentary figures including Speaker Yasin Haji Mohamed and Senate Chairman Saleeban Mahmoud Aden, who were also in attendance.
On December 26, 2025, the Israeli occupation formally announced its recognition of Somaliland as an "independent, sovereign state." In a statement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “Israel” had officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland, citing the signing of a joint and reciprocal declaration between Netanyahu, Saar, and the Somaliland president.
Formerly a British protectorate, Somaliland has for years pursued international recognition, entering into a range of bilateral agreements with foreign governments covering investment and security matters. The region is located in northwestern Somalia along the strategically important Gulf of Aden, bordering both Ethiopia and Djibouti.
No comments:
Post a Comment