Egypt, Saudi Arabia Align on Yemen, Sudan, and Somaliland Issues
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Jan 2026 23:54
Egypt and Saudi Arabia reaffirm shared positions on Yemen, Sudan, and Somaliland amid rising regional tensions and rivalry with the UAE.
Egypt announced that it shares “identical” positions with Saudi Arabia on key regional crises, including Yemen, Sudan, and the question of Somaliland, amid rising instability and growing rivalry with the United Arab Emirates.
In a meeting held in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the importance of peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts.
A statement from the Egyptian presidency noted that both sides agreed on the need to uphold the “unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity” of states, specifically referencing Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, and the Gaza Strip.
Tensions With UAE Over Yemen, Sudan, and Horn of Africa
The meeting comes as Saudi-UAE relations continue to deteriorate over conflicting agendas in the region. In Yemen, where both countries have long been involved militarily, they now back opposing factions within the internationally recognized government.
Tensions surged in December after the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council seized two key provinces in Yemen, a move that reportedly angered Riyadh.
The divide is also apparent in Sudan, where Egypt and Saudi Arabia support the country's de facto leadership, while the UAE has been accused of backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a key rival in the ongoing conflict.
In the Horn of Africa, strategic competition has also intensified. Saudi Arabia has deepened relations with Somalia’s federal government, while the UAE has cultivated strong ties with Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared republic that seceded from Somalia in 1991.
Egypt Welcomes Saudi Initiative for Yemeni Dialogue
President Sisi welcomed Saudi Arabia’s proposal to host an “inclusive conference” for southern Yemeni factions as part of efforts to reduce tensions and unify dialogue. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty echoed the call for de-escalation and reaffirmed Egypt’s position in favor of a Yemeni-led political solution.
The issue of Somaliland has become increasingly sensitive after "Israel" moved to recognize the breakaway region. The move, supported by some circles in Abu Dhabi but condemned by Riyadh, has added another layer to the growing strategic rift.
Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s reaffirmed alignment signals a tightening alliance as both countries push back against shifting power dynamics and external interference in the region.
