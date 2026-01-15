Female Ringleader Confesses to Contacting Netanyahu to Fuel Unrest in Iran
Thursday, 15 January 2026 11:08 AM
A detained female ringleader confesses to involvement in foreign-backed riots as Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i visits a Tehran detention center, January 14, 2026. (Photo by IRNA)
A female ringleader, involved in recent US- and Israel-backed riots in Iran, has confessed to personally reaching out to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seeking the support of the Tel Aviv regime for the destabilizing operations.
The unnamed suspect, reportedly fluent in seven languages, made the admission on Wednesday during a visit by Iran's Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i, to a Tehran detention center holding individuals involved in rioting and sabotage.
According to the authorities, the woman acknowledged coordinating with administrators of pro-Pahlavi social media networks during the recent unrest and directly contacting pro-Israel circles following the outbreak of Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. She confirmed that her efforts included sending a direct message to Netanyahu himself.
Two other rioters confessed that they targeted a police station in a deliberate effort to undermine the Islamic Republic and create turmoil in the country.
Also among the detainees is a man who admitted to firing a single-barreled shotgun at law enforcement personnel and civilians from his apartment in southern Tehran.
Another individual admitted to deliberately ramming four police officers with his car.
Three additional saboteurs confessed to dropping concrete blocks on the heads of law enforcement personnel and civilians. Their ringleader, a woman, openly acknowledged that they were fully aware of enemies’ anti-Iran agenda and that their coordinated plot aimed to tear the nation apart.
In response to these confessions, Mohseni-Eje’i pledged that all individuals directly or indirectly linked to foreign intelligence services, and those who instigated rioters and saboteurs during the recent unrest, would be brought to justice following thorough investigations.
The recent unrest initially began with peaceful and sporadic protests by some merchants in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, in response to fluctuations in the national currency and rising inflation, conditions largely driven by unlawful sanctions imposed on the Iranian people, particularly by the United States and several European countries, including Britain.
The protests remained peaceful for a week, during which President Masoud Pezeshkian and his administration entered into talks with representatives of the protesters to hear their demands.
However, starting on January 8, the situation shifted as organized and deliberate violence overtook the peaceful protest over economic grievances, carried out by foreign-backed rioters and saboteurs.
The armed rioters and saboteurs attacked public property, including shops, banks, bus stations, and mosques, and killed a number of security personnel who attempted to pacify them and bring the situation under control.
Authorities in the country have obtained evidence showing that foreign-backed terrorist groups used and distributed weapons and deliberately targeted civilians and security forces.
They hold Israel and the US directly responsible for the acts of terrorism and vandalism, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of security personnel alongside civilians.
