A federal officer shot and killed a Minneapolis motorist when she allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities said Wednesday. Now the Minneapolis mayor demands ICE leave the city.
8:35 PM EST, January 7, 2026
An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a Minneapolis motorist on Wednesday — a shooting that federal officials claimed was an act of self-defense but that the city’s mayor described as “reckless” and unnecessary.
A hospital record obtained by The Associated Press identified the woman as 37-year-old Renae Macklin-Good, though business records spelled her name as Renee Nicole Macklin Good. Calls and messages to the woman’s family were not immediately returned.
In social media accounts, Macklin Good described herself as a “Poet and writer and wife and mom” who was from Colorado and currently “experiencing Minneapolis,” and displayed a pride flag emoji. A profile picture shows her smiling and holding a young child against her cheek.
Her killing quickly drew a crowd of hundreds of angry protesters. This is at least the fifth death to result from the aggressive U.S. immigration crackdown President Donald Trump’s administration launched last year.
What the videos show: Videos taken by bystanders with different vantage points and posted to social media show an officer approaching an SUV stopped across the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle. The Honda Pilot begins to pull forward and a different ICE officer standing in front of the vehicle pulls his weapon and immediately fires at least two shots into the vehicle at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moves toward him. It was not clear from the videos if the vehicle made contact with the officer. The SUV then sped into two cars parked on a curb nearby before crashing to a stop. Witnesses screamed obscenities, expressing shock at what they’d seen.
What officials have said: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer shot the woman in self-defense after she “attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle,” which Noem described as an “act of domestic terrorism.” President Trump took to social media to criticize the woman. But Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blasted Noem’s characterization as “garbage” and called on the federal agents to leave. The city’s police chief, Brian O’Hara, briefly described the shooting to reporters but gave no indication that the driver was trying to harm anyone. Commissioner Bob Jacobson of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said state authorities would investigate the shooting with federal authorities.
