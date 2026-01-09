Nationwide Rallies Condemn Riots as Police Say Armed Terrorists Killed
Friday, 09 January 2026 6:39 PM
Iranians took to the streets on January 9, 2026, across the country to condemn foreign-backed riots. (Photo by Tasnim)
Tens of thousands of Iranians rallied nationwide after Friday prayers to denounce recent foreign-backed riots, as police said several armed terrorists were killed and others arrested during overnight security operations.
Demonstrations were held in dozens of cities across Iran, in provinces including Lorestan, Zanjan, Khuzestan, Qom, and Yazd. Crowds marched carrying Iranian flags and placards backing national security and the Islamic establishment.
Participants stressed a clear distinction between lawful, peaceful demands and organized rioting and insecurity, chanting slogans including “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”
Some shopkeepers last week staged limited street protests in several Iranian cities over economic instability, but the demonstrations were steered toward violence after public statements by US and Israeli figures—amplified by Israeli-linked Persian-language outlets—encouraged vandalism and disorder.
Authorities have acknowledged the legitimacy of peaceful economic grievances and vowed to address them, while blaming foreign-backed elements for exploiting concerns over rising living costs and the depreciation of the national currency, which is directly linked to unilateral US sanctions targeting Iran’s central bank and oil exports.
Police spokesman Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi said on Friday that law enforcement has sought to manage protests with “the highest level of tolerance and forbearance” and repeatedly emphasized the difference between protesters and rioters.
“From the outset, it was stressed that there is a distinction between protesters and agitators, and the protest scene was managed accordingly,” he said.
He said that “people posing as citizens” instigated youths and teenagers and, with the involvement of “foreign-based, anti-Iranian media,” fueled unrest on Thursday night.
Over the past 24 hours, he said, organized groups crossed red lines, torching public and private property, including ambulances, rescue and fire vehicles, buses, citizens’ cars, shops and businesses, as well as damaging banks, hospitals and religious sites—acts he said inflicted “serious harm on the collective psyche and public calm.”
Montazer al-Mahdi said several security personnel and a number of innocent citizens were killed in the unrest.
He added that “a number of armed terrorists and operational field elements of enemy services were killed” during the disturbances, while others were arrested.
No leniency for rioters
Meanwhile, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje'i warned on Friday of swift and uncompromising action.
“Without doubt, the rioters and agitators who, through their actions, deprived people of peace and security and caused several families to be bereaved in recent days will very soon see the consequences of their deeds,” he said.
Given foreign adversaries “baring their teeth” toward Iran, he said punishment would be “decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency.”
Authorities say security and judicial agencies have dismantled several armed terror cells and detained foreign-linked operatives amid the violence.
Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said on Friday that rioters targeted economic and public infrastructure, including 26 banks, two hospitals, 25 mosques, police facilities and 48 fire trucks.
Iranian officials also point to an open encouragement of unrest by American and Israeli figures. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced support for protesters and warned Washington could attack Iran if what he called “peaceful protesters” were harmed, while former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued statements alluding to Mossad involvement and separatist plots.
The rallies came as the Islamic Revolution Leader vowed on Friday that the state “will not back down against vandals,” urging unity and reiterating that a united nation can overcome any enemy.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement on Friday, noting that the recent riots were “planned and directed by Israel and the United States,” calling them part of ongoing “hybrid warfare.”
It noted that national solidarity will once again force the “enemy into strategic defeat” and “render their sabotage tactics ineffective.”
