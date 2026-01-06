Somalia Condemns Israeli Regime Foreign Minister’s Visit to Somaliland
By Al Mayadeen English
6 Jan 2026 23:01
Somalia’s foreign ministry condemns an Israeli foreign minister’s visit to Somaliland, calling it illegal and a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday condemned a visit by the foreign minister of the Israeli occupation, Gideon Saar, to the city of Hargeisa in Somaliland, describing the move as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In an official statement, the ministry said that any formal presence, communication, or engagement conducted on Somali territory without the explicit approval and authorization of the Federal Government of Somalia is illegal, null, and void, and carries no legal weight or effect.
The statement added that such actions contradict the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter as well as the founding law of the African Union.
According to Somali officials, Saar carried out a secret diplomatic visit to Somaliland, his first official trip to the breakaway region, at the invitation of its president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi. During the visit, Saar held political meetings with Abdullahi and senior Somaliland officials.
'Israel' recognizes Somaliland
The meetings reportedly included Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adam, Minister of the Presidency Khader Hussein Abdi, and Chief of Staff Nimcan Yusuf Osman. Parliamentary leaders, including Speaker Yasin Haji Mohamed and Senate Chairman Saleeban Mahmoud Aden, were also present.
On December 26, 2025, the Israeli occupation formally announced its recognition of Somaliland as an independent sovereign state. In a statement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “Israel” had officially recognized the Republic of Somaliland, citing the signing of a joint and reciprocal declaration between Netanyahu, Saar, and the Somaliland president.
Somalia has repeatedly rejected any foreign engagement with Somaliland without the consent of the federal government, insisting that the region remains an integral part of the Somali state.
Saar's visit to Somaliland
Saar visited Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, on Tuesday, Reuters reported, citing two sources. The visit comes 10 days after "Israel" formally recognised the self-declared Republic of Somaliland as an "independent state".
A senior Somaliland official said Saar would meet President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi to discuss ways to enhance bilateral ties. A second source confirmed the minister’s presence in Somaliland.
Once a British protectorate, Somaliland has long sought formal recognition, signing various bilateral agreements with foreign governments on investments and security. It lies in northwestern Somalia along the strategic Gulf of Aden and shares borders with Ethiopia and Djibouti.
"Israel’s" recognition follows two years of increasingly strained relations with some allies over its genocide in Gaza and escalating aggression in the occupied West Bank.
African, Arab states warn of dangerous precedent
Regional reaction was swift and hostile. The African Union warned that recognizing Somaliland undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and risks setting a dangerous precedent for other separatist regions. More than 20 Arab, Muslim, and African states, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey, issued a joint statement warning of “serious repercussions” from the unprecedented move.
Arab and Muslim states have voiced particular concern that the decision reflects a more assertive regional posture by Netanyahu’s far-right government following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and that it could give the Israeli occupation a strategic foothold along the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea. Analysts say Somaliland could, in return for recognition, allow an Israeli military presence that would bolster operations against Yemen’s Ansar Allah, which has targeted Israeli-linked shipping and territory.
Israeli analysts have linked the recognition directly to regional security calculations. Asher Lubotzky of the Israeli-African Relations Institute said the move was driven by the Israeli occupation's need to expand intelligence and operational reach in the Horn of Africa, particularly after attacks by Ansar Allah.
No comments:
Post a Comment