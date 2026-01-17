Sudan PM Urges Diplomats to Return to Khartoum as Hotels Reopen
17 January 2026
Sudan's PM Kamil Idris toured several hotels in Khartoum on Jan 17, 2026
January 17, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamel Idris on Saturday called on all diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies, and international organisations to return to the capital within one week, as the government moves to reopen key hospitality infrastructure.
The prime minister issued the appeal during an inspection tour of several major hotels, including the Al Salam Rotana, Kanon Hotel, and the historic Grand Hotel, to assess their readiness to host international delegations. He was accompanied by Khartoum Governor Ahmed Osman Hamza and Acting Minister of Culture and Information Al-Tayeb Saad Eddin.
Idris said the restoration of these facilities is a critical step in rehabilitating Khartoum’s service infrastructure and reflects the state’s commitment to restoring the capital as an administrative and economic hub. He specifically directed the management of the Grand Hotel to accelerate maintenance work, citing its historical symbolism and its popularity among international visitors.
Khartoum Governor Ahmed Osman Hamza affirmed that the state is proceeding with a program to restore tourism and service facilities, which he described as essential pillars for economic activity. He noted that current efforts are focused on upgrading infrastructure and ensuring safety and quality standards are met to accommodate future requirements.
Hamza expressed readiness to cooperate with hotel owners and private companies by streamlining administrative procedures and providing technical support for the removal of debris. He added that coordination with federal institutions is underway to provide basic services, including electricity and water, and to ensure hotels return to operation according to set timelines.
The governor stated that these efforts are part of a comprehensive vision to reconstruct Khartoum and restore its role as a national capital capable of hosting official events, international conferences, and investment activities while creating employment opportunities for citizens.
