Two Wounded in Shooting Involving Federal Agents in Portland
Two people have been wounded in a shooting involving US federal agents in Portland, Oregon, say officials.
The city's police department said in a statement that a man and woman had been taken to hospital and their conditions were unknown.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the incident happened at 14:19 local time (22:19 GMT) with the traffic stop of a Venezuelan gang member, who "attempted to run over" agents with his car.
The incident comes a day after a federal agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, triggering protests around the US against federal law enforcement operations in US cities.
"The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland," DHS said in a statement posted on X.
"When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents.
"Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene."
Portland Police said in their own statement that their officers were not involved in the incident, and were called after receiving reports of a shooting.
The two people who were shot have not been identified, and police say they were discovered several blocks from the scene of the shooting.
"Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel," before they were taken to hospital, the statement said, adding that "their conditions are unknown".
US media has cited police sources as saying the man and woman who were shot were a married couple.
Portland District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, speaking from the scene of the shooting, told reporters he was there "to monitor, to assist, and to make sure that there's a thorough and complete investigation".
He pledged to ensure "that evidence is fully preserved and that - we're certainly hoping - that we can get all of the facts about what transpired here today".
His comments come after officials in Minnesota announced that the FBI would not include local investigators in their probe of the death on Wednesday of Renee Nicole Good, who was shot after officers alleged she attempted to run over agents.
"We are still in the early stages of this incident," said Portland Police Chief Bob Day on Thursday.
"We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."
He told a news conference later the investigation into the incident in the Hazelwood neighbourhood was being led by the FBI.
Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, a Democrat, called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to halt all operations in the city pending the investigation.
"We know what the federal government says happened here," he said. "There was a time when we could take them at their word. That time is long past."
He added: "The administration is trying to divide us, to pit communities against each other. Portland, this is a moment to hold each other close."
Portland has been the site of large anti-Trump protests in the past.
On Wednesday night, Portland police arrested one protester who was charged with menacing after officers found him allegedly threatening another person with a knife.
Lew Frederick, a Democratic state senator, told the BBC that local officials must be involved in the investigation into Thursday's shooting otherwise "the community isn't going to trust that those results aren't impartial".
"It's been clear for many weeks that there has been tensions increasing, and tense situations on the street," he said, referring to ongoing protests in the city against the Trump administration.
"And unfortunately, I do think, the, the resulting tragedy that occurred was foreseeable."
No comments:
Post a Comment