CBS London Bureau Chief Fired After Clashes with Zionist Editor Over Iran, Gaza Coverage: Report
Tuesday, 28 April 2026 6:55 AM
Claire Day, CBS News' former London bureau chief
CBS News has removed London bureau chief Claire Day following clashes with pro-Israel editor-in-chief Bari Weiss over the network’s coverage of Iran and Gaza, a report says.
A CBS source said Shayndi Raice, a newly hired foreign editor from The Wall Street Journal, would instead lead all international coverage for CBS News and would be based in London starting May 11, New York Post reported on Monday.
In a memo to staff, CBS News president Tom Cibrowski wrote, "Our London Bureau will be moving to a new editorial leadership structure, with the introduction of a foreign editor role overseeing all international coverage."
Tensions over coverage
Sources said friction in the London bureau arose over coverage of the West Asia region.
One freelance cameraman and editor reportedly verbally attacked Day, accusing her of imbalanced coverage.
Also on Monday, Day addressed staff about her departure, asking the unnamed cameraman, who had claimed to have a "direct line" to Weiss, to leave the room before giving an "emotional" farewell, a source said.
An internal investigation into potential bias, however, cleared Day of any allegations, according to sources.
Clashes with Weiss
Day, who led the London bureau for two years and had been with CBS News for two decades, reportedly clashed with Weiss, a self-admitted Zionist, over coverage of Iran and Gaza.
A source said, "Bari barely spoke to her" to address concerns.
Another insider explained that Day never had a blow-up on editorial calls, but made clear she wanted coverage to be balanced. "It’s really sad. Claire has been the most committed soldier to CBS News for nearly a quarter of a century," the source said, calling her dismissal "appalling."
Her replacement, Raice, had been based in the occupied territories during her time with The Wall Street Journal. She would cover "security issues" in the West Asia region following the historic resistance operation against the Israeli regime in October 2023, which was followed by a genocidal Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.
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